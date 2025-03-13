Nigeria, Korea Trade Volume Hits $2.2bn

Share

…as envoy vows to strengthen trade, investment ties

The volume of bilateral trade between Nigeria and Korea has increased to $2.2 billion, representing a 38.6 per cent increase in 2024, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Pankyu, has said.

Pankyu who made this disclosure at a press briefing to mark the 45-year anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries, revealed that Nigeria was Korea’s most important trade partner in Africa, adding that Korea was more committed to improving trade and investment relations with Nigeria.

The envoy, however, stressed the need for the Nigerian government to adopt investment-friendly policies and measures such as preferential tariffs and tax incentives to attract and encourage more Korean businesses and companies to invest in Nigeria to the benefit of both nations’ economies.

While revealing that the HIV rapid test kit produced by a Korean biotech company, SD Biosensors, has been approved for packaging in Nigeria, the envoy noted that its key agreements with the Nigerian government would mark a new chapter in economic relations.

He said: “Nigeria remains Korea’s most important trade and investment partner in Africa and accounts for 10 per cent of Korea-Africa trade and over 70 per cent of Korea’s project and contract in Africa. In 2024, our bilateral trade increased by 38.6 per cent, reaching over $2.2 billion.”

Pankyu who arrived in Nigeria a year ago, said since his assumption as an Ambassador, the relationship between Korea and Nigeria had grown significantly, with Korea considering deepening security collaboration with Nigeria.

According to him, Korea has made several contributions to Nigeria in the past one year to demonstrate the mutual trust and friendship between Korea and Nigeria.

“With 40 years of experience in military and security affairs, I am committed to enhancing our security collaboration. In particular, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea is critical for both Nigeria and transit countries like the Republic of Korea.

“We are committed to increasing Korea’s support for capacity building in the Nigerian military and security sectors. Additionally, we hope to finalise the defense industry cooperation that has been under discussion for some time.

“As ambassador, I will continue working to facilitate our long-standing partnership for the years ahead.”

Pankyu said the Korean Embassy was actively supporting cultural and educational initiatives in Nigeria through the opening of the Korean-Nigerian Information Access Center in Abuja to boost Nigeria’s digital capacity and the $13 million KOICA project to promote digital governance and multimedia learning in Nigerian primary schools.

He also announced an expansion of the Global Korean Scholarship (GKS) programme, which, according to him, has been supporting Nigerian students since 2009.

“One of Korea’s significant education and exchange programmes is the Global Korean Scholarship (GKS )program. Since 2009, the KCC has annually recommended six to eight Nigerian students, offering them the opportunity to study in prestigious universities in Korea.

“GKS scholars go on to play a key role in various sectors after completing their studies. After earning their degree in Korea, they return to Nigeria and contribute to the country’s national development. They also serve as a vital link in strengthening cooperation between Korea and Nigeria.

“In 2024, we established a GKS alumni network for Nigerian scholarship recipients who studied in Korea to build a close network. As of this year, the total number of GKS graduates has reached 90. We expect that this strong network will further promote friendship and collaboration between the two countries through close encounters in the future.”

