Nigeria Key To Future Of Global Christianity – Lausanne Leader

The Lausanne Movement Global Leader Michael Oh has said Nigeria holds a strategic position in shaping the future of global Christianity.

He said this during a Global Mission Conversation with Christian leaders at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, where the movement also announced plans to deepen its presence in Nigeria and convene a major national congress later this year.

Speaking on the growing influence of the continent in the global Christian landscape, Oh noted that Africa, particularly Nigeria, was increasingly becoming central to the future direction of Christianity worldwide. He said: “Africa is now one of the demographic and spiritual centres of global Christianity.

“The global church is becoming more African. And so the question is not whether Africa will influence the future of Christianity. “The question is, how? Will Africa merely grow? Or will Africa mature? Will Africa receive only? “Or will Africa send? Will Africa compete? Or will Africa collaborate? This is Africa’s time. But it also must be Africa’s part.

Play your part. “Now imagine a Nigeria where the gospel is not only preached, but embodied in life with integrity and humility. “Imagine a Nigeria where disciple-making churches form mature believers who can impact society.”