Nigeria Judo Federation Applauds Appointment Of Tunji Disu As Acting IGP

The President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF), Dr. Musa Oshodi, has congratulated Tunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), describing the development as a strong affirmation of professionalism, competence, and integrity in national service.

Dr. Oshodi noted that Disu’s elevation reflects his distinguished record of service and leadership within the Force, as well as his broader contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the Board and entire family of the Nigeria Judo Federation, I warmly congratulate Mr. Disu, who also served meritoriously as a member of our immediate past board, on this welldeserved appointment.

The decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to entrust this critical office to a core professional is both reassuring and commendable. I am confident that his tenure will strengthen public trust, improve operational efficiency, and foster deeper community engagement across the force,” Oshodi stated.