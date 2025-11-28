Nigeria Joins IMO Category C Council

Nigeria has been elected into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium.

The election, held during the IMO General Assembly in London on Friday, marks Nigeria’s triumphant return to the Council after a 14-year absence, restoring the nation to global reckoning among the comity of maritime nations.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, who led Nigeria’s campaign, said the victory crowns over twelve months of intensive diplomacy shuttles, targeted engagements and sustained advocacy across various countries and maritime blocs.

According to the minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, after the results were declared, Oyetola described Nigeria’s election as a landmark endorsement of the renewed confidence the world has in Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The elected states in Category C are: Bahamas, Belgium, Cyprus, Chile, Cyprus, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Africa.

Countries elected into Category B, representing nations with the largest interests in international seaborne trade, are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

Also, Category A, comprising the world’s leading providers of international shipping services, saw the election of China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The minister emphasised that the election represents a major boost to Nigeria’s profile in global maritime governance.

Oyetola explained: “This victory is not just for Nigeria; it is a vote of confidence in our maritime reforms, our security efforts in the Gulf of Guinea, and the bold vision of President Tinubu to unlock the full potential of the blue economy.

“Our return to the IMO Council after fourteen years signals that Nigeria is back stronger, more strategic and more determined to contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of global shipping, maritime safety and sustainable ocean governance.

“We worked tirelessly, travelling across continents, building bridges and reaffirming Nigeria’s readiness to take up this responsibility.”

He expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for providing the full support that made the campaign successful despite the highly competitive nature of the election.

Oyetola added: “Mr President gave us every encouragement, every backing and every resource we needed to prosecute this campaign. His leadership opened doors and inspired immense goodwill from across the world.

“The world has stood with us, and we do not take this for granted. Nigeria will serve with integrity, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility,” he pledged.

Also, the minister thanked the international maritime community for believing in Nigeria, affirming that the results demonstrate broad trust in the reforms being undertaken by the Tinubu administration.

Oyetola commended the Technical Committee of Experts, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola, acknowledging their strategic coordination, meticulous planning and enduring commitment to Nigeria’s success.