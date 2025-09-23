Nigeria Joins Global Draw The Line Campaign For Climate Action

Nigeria has joined millions of people across the world in commemorating the “Draw the Line Day of Global Climate Action,” a campaign demanding climate justice for people and the planet.

The March for the Future event held in Abuja drew attention to the urgent need for climate action and an end to climate injustice, poverty, and environmental destruction. Speaking on behalf of the conveners of the #DrawTheLine Abuja Climate march, the Executive Director of GIFSEP stressed that citizens must rise against the misuse of public funds to support industries fueling floods, fires, heatwaves, hunger, and poverty.

Instead, he urged that resources be invested in building a safer, fairer, and more sustainable future for Nigerians. He further called for increased climate finance, especially for adaptation, and pressed for debt cancellation to enable African nations like Nigeria to channel resources into resilience and sustainability.

The group also urged the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of the Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) Bill, describing it as a crucial step toward protecting citizens and the environment.

“Our future cannot be mortgaged to the profits of industries that destroy lives and livelihoods. Only active citizens can reclaim our future and ensure justice for generations yet unborn,” the group declared.

Oxfam’s Country Director, John Makina, represented by Kenneth Akpan, reaffirmed the organization’s support for the campaign through resources, advocacy, and solidarity. He emphasized that Nigeria’s climate goals would remain unattainable without commitments from state and local governments, citing Adamawa as a positive example of state-level policy adoption.

Ifebuche Chukwu Fransisca Ede, Project Coordinator for Oxfam’s Climate Justice Youth Ambassadors, underscored the importance of youth inclusion in decision-making.

“You can’t plan our future in our absence. Young people must sit at the table where decisions are made. We have the energy, the numbers, and the ideas. Government must include us at all levels and fund youth-led innovations in recycling, renewable energy, and other creative solutions,” she said.

Women farmers also raised their voices during the global action day. Pauline Jingali, a smallholder farmer, lamented the devastating effects of unpredictable weather patterns.

“When we are supposed to farm, there is drought. When we finally start, heavy rains destroy everything. We face pests, diseases, and lack of support. We women farmers are trying to adapt, but we cannot do it alone. We need government intervention to protect our farms and livelihoods,” she appealed.