Nigeria Joins $6.4m Int’l Push For Lassa Fever Vaccine

Nigeria has joined a new $6.4 million international research consortium aimed at accelerating the development of a vaccine against Lassa fever. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said this in a statement yesterday.

The initiative, tagged Unravelling Natural and Vaccine-Elicited Immunity to Lassa Fever, is led by the University of Texas Medical Branch and funded by CEPI. NAN reports that three Nigerian institutions, Jos University Teaching Hospital, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, will serve as frontline clinical sites under the project.

They will work alongside the Kenema Government Hospital in Sierra Leone. The research will focus on identifying immune markers or correlates of protection, biological signatures in blood or cells that indicate immunity to Lassa fever. Experts said the breakthrough could enable vaccine makers to measure protection through laboratory tests rather than lengthy clinical trials, thereby fasttracking vaccine delivery to affected communities.