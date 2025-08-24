Nigeria, Japan Strengthen Mining Ties, Seek Greater Japanese Investment

Nigeria and Japan have pledged to deepen cooperation in the mining sector, with plans to attract Japanese companies to invest in Nigeria’s vast solid minerals industry.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by Kehinde Bamigbetan, Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake.

The development follows discussions between Alake and officials of the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference for African Trade and Development (TICAD) in Yokohama. The meeting came shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

JOGMEC President, Mr. Michio Daito, acknowledged Nigeria’s vast mineral resources but stressed the need for more detailed information on the economy, power generation, tax incentives, and infrastructure before Japanese companies commit to large-scale investments.

Responding, Alake outlined President Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange stabilization, which he said have improved Nigeria’s investment climate. He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to local value addition and encouraged JOGMEC to invest in mineral extraction and processing in Nigeria before exports to Japan.

“Nigeria offers economies of scale. Producing and processing critical minerals here is cheaper and more profitable due to lower production costs,” Alake said, assuring investors of tax holidays, duty waivers on mining equipment, and improved power supply for industries.

The minister highlighted Nigeria’s highly educated workforce and ongoing infrastructure investments in rail, road, and waterways to support industrial growth.

Sunday’s engagement with JOGMEC built on earlier meetings with major Japanese trading firms, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, and Mitsui & Company, which expressed interest in Nigeria’s mining opportunities pending JOGMEC’s approval.

Earlier, Alake addressed a bilateral forum organized by the Nigerian Embassy in Tokyo, reiterating the country’s readiness to attract foreign investment and position the solid minerals sector as a driver of economic growth.