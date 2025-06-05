Nigeria, Japan Seal $110m Deal To Boost Food Security

Share

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s food security, the Federal Government has entered into a partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which will see JICA commit $110 million to support food production in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, the agreement—signed in Abuja—aims to enhance Nigeria’s food production systems and improve resilience amid global supply chain disruptions.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, met with senior JICA representatives to finalise the implementation framework.

The JPY 15 billion facility (approximately $110 million) is expected to strengthen agricultural production and food systems in the country. With the rainy season underway, both ministers emphasized the need for swift and coordinated action to maximise benefits for farmers and rural communities.

JICA, in turn, acknowledged the government’s commitment to delivery and requested formal clarification on proposed adjustments to the implementation process.

It was jointly agreed that core production activities would commence immediately under the current framework, while other components—such as aggregation and financing—would be reviewed in line with the original loan agreement.

The partnership highlights the shared commitment of both governments to addressing food security challenges, improving livelihoods for millions of Nigerians, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

