Nigeria, Jamaica Begin Direct Flight Talks

Jamaica has moved to strengthen its ties with Nigeria by ensuring direct air services between both countries. The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, discussed this at a meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, according to a statement yesterday.

Downer expressed his appreciation for Nigeria and shared insights from his first four months as Jamaica’s envoy to the country, highlighting notable discoveries about the nation’s aviation sector and bilateral ties.

He said: “I have since discovered that Nigeria might be my ancestral home after all. “This personal revelation set the tone for a productive discussion on strengthening the ties between the two nations, particularly in the areas of air services, trade, and investment.”

The Ambassador emphasised the potential for mutually beneficial diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, highlighting the importance of improving and enhancing bilateral relations, including reviewing the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

The envoy said: “I have been tasked by my country to review and improve on the diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, especially concerning air services.”

Downer said Jamaica currently lacks a national carrier, relying on neighbouring Trinidad & Tobago for air transport. He proposed the idea of combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad &Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.

The ambassador also shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which are trending in Jamaica. This cultural exchange, he noted, further reinforces the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity.

“There is no reason why we should not have a direct flight between our countries. “Nigerians love Jamaica, and there is a rising demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria,” Downer added. Keyamo welcomed Jamaica’s proposals and expressed his eagerness to take the next steps.

