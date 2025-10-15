Nigeria, IsDB Deepen Ties In Washington D.C

Nigeria and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have deepened their partnership through a bilateral meeting in Washington, D.C, led by Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Honourable Minister of State for Finance.

The strategic engagement underscores Nigeria’s commitment to driving economic growth and development, particularly under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration, according to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mr Mohammed Manga.

The meeting, which was attended by a high-level delegation from the IsDB, provided an opportunity to discuss various areas of mutual interest and explore avenues for advancing ongoing cooperation between Nigeria and the IsDB.

Discussions focused on identifying more areas of collaboration that would yield tangible benefits for the Nigerian economy, including Sukuk financing, Sharia-compliant financing, and innovative financial instruments.

The dialogue was built on existing collaborations between Nigeria and IsDB, including initiatives in agricultural development, renewable energy, infrastructure development, education, and healthcare.

The two parties also looked at opportunities for exploring cooperation in special agro-industrial processing zones and halal economy development. This partnership is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

Dr Uzoka-Anite said, This meeting underscores the strong bond between Nigeria and the IsDB. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration remains committed to repositioning our economy and driving infrastructure development.

We appreciate IsDB’s support and look forward to leveraging its expertise to accelerate our economic growth and development initiatives.

The meeting marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its economic ties with international partners, demonstrating the government’s proactive approach to fostering economic cooperation and dialogue with global institutions.

As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of global economic trends, partnerships with institutions like the IsDB will play a crucial role in driving sustainable development and improving the lives of Nigerians.