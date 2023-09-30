Nigeria Is On Path To Greatness Despite Challenges – Lawan

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has said that Nigeria was on the path to greatness, despite some of the challenges confronting the nation.

Lawan, the immediate past Senate President made this known on Saturday in a statement issued to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration by his Media Adviser, Izrel Tabiowo

He noted that Nigeria is a force to reckon with, as it has become the bastion for the propagation of democratic ideals within and beyond Africa.

The former President of the Senate described the policies introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu as ‘laudable’, adding that they come with long-term benefits that would strengthen the nation’s economy.

He enjoined Nigerians to support the Federal Government, noting that the current challenges are only temporary and a situation that would fizzle away with time.

Lawan in his message said, “I congratulate Nigerians as we mark the country’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

“As a country blessed with so many natural resources and talented citizens, it is safe to say that Nigeria is undoubtedly on the path to greatness despite some of the challenges it might be going through at the moment.

“Nigeria has so much to show for the years it has existed as an independent nation. In Africa and beyond, our dear country stands tall in the Comity of Nations. We have become the nexus for the promotion of Democratic ideals.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu since assuming leadership, has initiated some laudable policies to bring about a turnaround in the economic fortunes of our dear nation.

“Although the results and benefits might not be immediate, Nigerians can rest assured that the effect of these policies do not have the overwhelming capacity to withstand the long-term benefits, if these policies by the Federal Government are sustained and implemented, accordingly.

“I, therefore, urge the administration to follow through on the implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda in a way that guarantees good governance and delivers on the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. Indeed, there’s hope at the end of the tunnel.”