Nigeria Is In Transformational Process Under Tinubu –Sambo

Muritala Sambo, a lawyer, is the chairman, Committee on Human Rights and Social Justice, International Peace and Governance Council of the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) Africa. In this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, he speaks on some raging political and economic issues

Many Nigerians are yearning for good governance. What are the things that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu should do to address their yearnings?

Glory be to Almighty God that the incumbent President of Nigeria is from the financial sector, so I am sure that the economic well-being of the country will surely be a priority. The removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called fuel by the incumbent President will positively affect the economy of this country.

The foreign exchange reform of Mr. President is adjudged to be having positive feedback on the inflow of remittances into the country. The floating of the Naira allows market forces to determine the exchange rate.

The multiple exchange rate was unified for economic reasons. These policies and others put in place within two months of the incumbent government is an indication that this government knows what it has come to do in government. Aside from this, Nigerians should be encouraged by the government to manufacture what we consume. The population of this country is a good market for any indigenous manufacturer. To ensure this, the porosity of our borders should be addressed.

Some stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who believe that they contributed to the emergence of President Bola Tinubu are aggrieved that their anointed were not considered for ministerial appointment. What is your advice to them and what should the President do to assuage them?

Agitations like this after the appointment of ministers or commissioners is a normal routine in politics. The electioneering process is a preparation for war and several alliances were struck during the process. After the success in the election, the next is the sharing of the bounties of war and the moment is now.

The warriors are many and what to share is limited. It is a fact that this time is a critical moment for the country, several bigwigs in politics are sacrificed for competent hands. Agitations from politicians is not a strange barrier, only the smart leader can manage the situation smartly.

What is your advice to these new ministers given that Nigeria’s situation is precarious now and that Nigerians are in dire need of good governance? My advice to the newly appointed ministers is to have the love of Nigeria and Nigerians in their mind in every step they tend to take.

They are adjudged the best among over 200 million Nigerians, rightly or wrongly. So, they should live up to the standard; no excuses will be accepted for underperformance.

Many people have clamoured that youths should be considered for appointments by President Tinubu and the governors. What is your opinion on that and how will youths’ inclusiveness in government help Nigeria and the states?

Let me first appreciate the visionary leader in the person of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, the Kwara State governor, who decided to dominate his government with youths and women, and after four years, this new breed of leaders have exhibited wonders in transformational leadership.

The youth is the architect of new Kwara. Today, President Tinubu has followed suit, when he appointed a young girl of 400-level of the University of Ibadan to the Tax Reform Committee.

There is the fear that with the way APC is going under President Tinubu, an attempt will be made to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. How do you assess the fear and will it be good for Nigeria to become a one-party state?

It was like this when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in government. When the opposition spoke in one voice and merged several political parties to form APC, the PDP was given the shock of its live in 2015. Up till this moment, PDP is still nursing the trauma caused by the shock and I doubt if the party can survive this in any time so soon.

The earlier the party’s lords appreciate this bitter fact, the better. The solution to this is for the existing opposition parties to merge and form a formidable opposition party with a new name. With their strength, they may be able to pose threats to the incumbent ruling party.

How do you rate human rights and social justice adherence in Africa, and Nigeria as Amnesty International keeps rating Africa and Nigeria low in these areas?

I honestly agree with the low rating of African countries, more specifically, Nigeria in adherence to human rights and social justice. Our legal system is too expensive and not affordable for the weak. Our criminal legal system in Nigeria and several other African countries are in auction and at every ring of a bell, you see several hands of oppressors up. For instance, in the line of our criminal legal system, several institutions are indispensably involved and once an institution compromises, the whole exercise fails.

The diligent investigation of the police, professionalism of prosecution, cooperation of the witnesses and uprightness of the judges are four major determinants of a good criminal justice system. Once any of these fails, the result will not be accurate.

You have been confirmed as chairman of the Committee on Human Rights and Social Justice, International Peace and Governance Council of the African chapter of United Nations International Peace and Governance Council of Africa (UNIPGC) Africa. How do you feel about this? And what do Africans expect to see from you and your office?

My approach to peace is to ensure everyone gets what he deserves in the right measure. Human rights are the fundamental rights and freedom to which every individual is entitled, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality, or any other status.

These rights include civil and political rights, such as the rights to life, liberty, and fair trial, as well as economic, social, and cultural rights, such as the right to education, healthcare, and adequate standards of living. Stripping autocrats naked of the sweat of the deprived persons they are clothed with a better strategy to enshrine the institute of peace. Let human rights be protected and social justice upheld, and the environment will be a peaceful one.

Upholding human rights means respecting the inherent worth and dignity of every person and ensuring their freedom from discrimination, oppression, and violence. It promotes equality, social inclusion and non-discrimination which are essential elements for building peaceful societies. Social justice refers to the fair and equitable distribution of resources, opportunities, and benefits within a society.

It seeks to address the root causes of inequality, marginalization, and discrimination. I am using this opportunity to thank and appreciate Amb. Jonathan Ojadah, the Global President of the Supreme Council of both IPG and CIPG, the executive and other members of the supreme council for the opportunity to serve.

As chairman, Committee on Human Rights and Social Justice, IPGC Africa, how will you and your office be beneficial to Nigeria?

We will always be partners with any peace-loving persons, institutions, organisations, communities, nations and governments whose focus is to enhance peace and protect and promote the rights of people. Nigeria is our country and I promise to allow my charity to begin from my home. I promise not to disappoint the cause of peace, which I stand for.

Nigeria has several challenges and about eight states sharing borders with Niger Republic. Some countries have declined to go to war to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazooum. Should Nigeria as the country of the Chairman of ECOWAS lead a war against Niger?

The porosity of our border system calls for concern, and now that the military is in power in the Niger Republic, our democratic government is not safe. Dialogue should further be explored but if that is not realistic, Nigeria apart from being the home of the Chairman of ECOWAS should lead a movement to suspend the military government in Niger Republic. Innocent masses should be put into consideration if the ECOWAS means humbling the military junta in Niger Republic.

Nigerians are skeptical of justice and unbiased judgement by the judiciary on the petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Do you think the judges will be fair?

Our electioneering process has gotten its face lifted and the roles of judiciary has been streamlined as to the limit of what you can challenge in an election. Election Petition Tribunal is a panel of more than a single judge from the start to the Supreme. So, people should be confident of the verdict of the court at any time and in any case.

Global audit and tax advisory firm, KPMG, has projected that Nigeria’s unemployment rate is expected to rise to 40.6 percent as compared to 37.7 percent in 2022. Is Nigeria not in trouble over this and what should be done to address it?

This is a very bitter fact. With the economic policy of the current government of President Tinubu, Nigerians are in a transformative process and the incubation period cannot be less than two years.

I know it is tough now. We should plan ahead of time. We should get ourselves disciplined as to our financial commitments. Several business owners will lay off their staff to accommodate the economic situation in the country. Let us open several other financial means of increasing our incomes and limiting our expenditure. However, there will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.