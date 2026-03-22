Nigeria, Ireland Deepen Trade Tie With Focus On Tech, Infrastructure

Nigeria and Ireland have intensified efforts to deepen bilateral trade and investment relations, with both countries identifying technology, infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare as priority sectors for collaboration.

The renewed push was underscored on Friday when Ireland’s Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers, led a delegation to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Lagos for a high-level roundtable with public and private sector stakeholders.

Chambers, on his first visit to Nigeria, said the engagement was aimed at unlocking investment opportunities and building a stronger, mutually beneficial economic partnership. “We are here to foster collaboration and explore investment opportunities across key sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said, citing Nigeria’s large consumer market and growth potential as key attractions for Irish businesses.

He identified technology, infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare as immediate focus areas, noting that Lagos remains a strategic gateway for investors seeking entry into West Africa.

The minister also announced the opening of Ireland’s new embassy building in Abuja, describing it as the country’s largest capital investment in Africa and a demonstration of long-term commitment to Nigeria and the region. “Ireland has developed globally competitive industry hubs in technology, finance, infrastructure and agri-food.

These provide a strong basis for deeper collaboration,” he said, adding that Irish partnerships would be anchored on shared expertise and longterm value. He further highlighted Ireland’s access to the European Union market of more than 450 million consumers as an advantage for Nigerian businesses seeking global expansion.

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to the State Government Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin said the visit reflects growing alignment between both countries.

She said Lagos is pursuing reforms aimed at strengthening governance, improving infrastructure and accelerating digital transformation to enhance ease of doing business and attract investment. According to her, ongoing projects in rail transport, road networks and waterways, alongside public service reforms, are positioning the state as a more efficient and investor friendly destination.