November 11, 2024
Nigeria, Iraq Dazzle At 2024 Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open

Hosts Nigeria and Iraq each claimed six gold medals, dominating the 2024 Lagos Valuejet Para Table Tennis Open, which concluded on Saturday, November 9, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The ITTF Factor 20 tournament, held from November 7 to 9, featured competitors from the United Kingdom, Iraq, Iran, Cameroon, Togo, Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria, participating in both singles and doubles events.

Organized by the Sunday Odebode Foundation in collaboration with the Para Division of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and sponsored by ValueJet, this year’s tournament exceeded expectations. Despite Nigeria’s strong performance throughout the tournament, the final day saw the visiting Iraqi team take centre stage.

The highlight was Muntadher Al Sarraji’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Paris 2024 Paralympic Games bronze medalist Isau Ogunkunle in the Men’s Singles Class 3-4 final.

The match, witnessed by African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, Deputy Alfred Bagueka, and Chairman of ValueJet Airlines Kunle Soname.

