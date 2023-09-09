Nigeria, Iran, Iraq Raise OPEC+ Output by 120,000 B/D in August –Report

Increased crude oil supply from Nigeria, Iran and Iraq pushed up crude oil output of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) by 120,000 barrels per day in August, the latest Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights revealed.

The report released yesterday stated that increases in Iran, Iraq and Nigeria more than off- set further crude reductions by Saudi Arabia and Russia. It explained that OPEC+ production averaged 40.52 million b/d in August, with the 13 members of OPEC producing 190,000 b/d month on month.

It added that output from the non-OPEC countries in the coalition contracted by 70,000 b/d. It said, “Even with the net increase, the group’s output remains well below levels earlier this summer, with Saudi Arabia implementing a voluntary 1 million b/d cut since July to help bolster market prices.”

The report also Nigeria’s crude supply in August was 1.38mbpd, as against 1.32mbpd in July which is an increase of 0.06mbpd (60,000 b/d.) Regardless of the increase Nigeria was unable to meet its OPEC Quota of 1.742mbpd by -0.362mbpd.

According to the report, Iraq produced 4.32mbpd in August which is an increase by 0.11mbpd of 4.21mbpd in July and 0.100mbpd shortfall to its 4.220mbpd OPEC quota. The report further showed that Iran’s supply in August was 2.95mbpd, 0.19mbpd increase to 2.76mbpd in July.

S&P said, “Saudi Arabia’s crude production was 8.95 million b/d in August, down 100,000 b/d month-on-month and at its lowest since May 2021, the survey showed. “The biggest non-OPEC producer in the group, Russia, lowered production by 20,000 b/d month to 9.4 million b/d in August.

Russia in July had pledged a 500,000 b/d supply cut but specified that it pertains to exports, not production. It has since said it will ease back its cut to 300,000 b/d from September. “The Saudi restraint — which comes on top of smaller cuts made by other OPEC+ members since May — has largely been credited for the recent rise in crude prices to 10-month highs, as they come at a time when many forecasters are expecting a tight market.”