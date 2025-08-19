Nigeria, IOM Seek Collaboration Against Irregular Migration

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in addressing the challenges of irregular migration.

She made this known when the IOM Deputy Director-General (Operations), Ms. Ugochi Florence Daniels, paid her a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu attributed the rising trend of illegal migration among Nigerians to the country’s large youth population, noting that over 70 per cent of citizens are under 40 and in need of employment opportunities.

The Minister stressed the government’s emphasis on citizen diplomacy, highlighting concern for the welfare of the more than 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora. She noted that Nigeria’s vibrant diaspora community contributes significantly to the economy through remittances.

She also underscored the importance of promoting positive narratives on migration, explaining that the myth of “greener pastures abroad” remains a key driver of irregular migration.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s longstanding partnership with IOM in supporting vulnerable migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Odumegwu-Ojukwu commended the Organisation’s efforts in saving lives, addressing displacement, and facilitating regular migration pathways.

She particularly praised IOM’s recent intervention during flooding in Niger State, where it deployed a rapid response team for data collection, damage assessment, and the distribution of emergency shelter kits and non-food items to 1,000 of the most affected families.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu further called for the alignment of IOM programmes with Nigeria’s national priorities, especially given the financial constraints facing the Organisation.

Currently, IOM Nigeria is implementing the EU-funded programme Promoting Better Management of Migration in Nigeria (PBMM), which supports the government in tackling irregular migration through border management, migration data, policy development, labour migration, and diaspora mobilisation.

In her remarks, Ms. Daniels reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to Nigeria, disclosing that the Organisation has facilitated the return of no fewer than 70,000 irregular migrants, with about 27,000 reintegrated through its Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme.

She reiterated IOM’s dedication to promoting humane and orderly migration, while contributing to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Daniels also urged Nigeria to make asset contributions in order to regain its voting rights within the IOM Council.