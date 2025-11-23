Nigeria International Trade Fair Returns

After a 14-year hiatus, the Nigeria International Trade Fair (NITF) made a historic return to its original home, the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex sparking palpable excitement among exhibitors, investors, and industry leaders.

Organised by the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board (LITFCMB), the 10-day fair opened on Friday, November 21, with a renewed commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s participation in regional and global commerce.

The opening ceremony brought together top government officials, private-sector leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders. Dignitaries present included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; the Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Eno; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Amb. Nura Abba Rimi; the Director-General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii; the Managing Director of Tafawa Balewa Square, Mrs. Lucia Shittu; and the Royal Father of the Day, His Royal Highness, Gen. Yahaya Abubakar (Etsu Nupe). Their attendance underscored the Fair’s national relevance as a platform for investment, business expansion, and inter-state collaboration.

Held under the theme “Trade, Technology and Transformation: Leveraging Digital Trade for Economic and Industrial Growth,” this year’s edition highlights the growing role of digital commerce in driving Nigeria’s economic evolution.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director of LITFCMB, Barr. Vera Safiya Ndanusa, reaffirmed the Board’s statutory mandate to organise trade fairs nationwide and its renewed commitment to restoring the Lagos Trade Fair Complex as a functional, competitive centre for commerce.

“Our goal is to create and sustain an environment where trade thrives, businesses can scale, and investment can flow freely,” Ndanusa said, emphasising that a vibrant trade ecosystem must be inclusive and accessible to all.

Also speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, stressed the Fair’s continued relevance amid global uncertainty and evolving economic reforms.

“This Trade Fair and this physical space continue to shape the future of trade and business in Nigeria, especially at a time where global uncertainty, ongoing economic reforms, and an evolving business climate demand resilience and partnership,” she said.

This year’s edition is supported by an extensive network of public- and private-sector partners, including the Lagos, Imo, Oyo, and Niger State Governments; the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; the Corporate Affairs Commission; NEPZA; NPA; the Nigerian Export Promotion Council; and the Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority.

Corporate sponsors include First Bank, The Alternative Bank, Tolaram, Dufil, CCECC, Minimie, Munch It, Wazobia TV & FM, Kellogg’s, Lagride, Lush Hair, Indomie, Power Oil, Colgate, Guinness, Fanmilk, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery, Choice2Mobile Technology, Perfect Trust, and others.

Running from November 21 to 30, the Nigeria International Trade Fair is expected to welcome more than 4,000 visitors and feature over 50 exhibitions, product showcases, and business engagement sessions aimed at promoting investment, strengthening value chains, and supporting SMEs and large enterprises.

Founded in 1981, the Nigeria International Trade Fair is Nigeria’s flagship commercial platform, connecting local and international participants across ECOWAS and beyond. Organised by LITFCMB under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, the Fair convenes businesses, investors, policymakers, and innovators with the goal of catalyzing exports, industrial growth, and year-round economic engagement.