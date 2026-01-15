Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Posts Robust 2025 Performance

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) ended the 2025 financial year on a strong note, reporting higher income, improved net asset value (NAV), and sustained distributions to investors, according to its unaudited quarterly investor report for the period ended December 31, 2025.

The infrastructure-focused fund recorded a total income of N25.78 billion for 2025, up from N21.58 billion in 2024.

The growth was largely driven by increased interest income on infrastructure loans, which rose to N21.56 billion from N17.64 billion, reflecting portfolio expansion and resilient cash flows from underlying assets.

Net fair value gains on infrastructure loans improved to N1.00 billion, compared with N370.30 million a year earlier, while other income amounted to N3.21 billion. Operating expenses were contained at N2.15 billion, supporting the fund’s strong earnings performance.

As a result, profit after tax rose to N23.63 billion in 2025, up from N19.59 billion in 2024. Total distributions paid and provided for during the year stood at N21.88 billion, reinforcing NIDF’s income-focused investment strategy.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the fund recorded profit after tax of N6.75 billion, compared with N5.91 billion in Q4 2024. Total income for the quarter came in at N7.33 billion, underpinned by interest income of N4.89 billion and fair value gains of N1.15 billion. In line with its quarterly distribution policy, NIDF declared a distribution of N4.68 per unit for the quarter, representing a yield of 20.99%, fully funded from operating cash flows. Payment was scheduled for January 2026 to eligible unitholders.

The fund’s balance sheet strengthened further in 2025, with total assets rising to N137.79 billion, up from N120.74 billion a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to N40.20 billion, enhancing liquidity for future investments and distributions.

Net assets attributable to unitholders grew to N130.74 billion, compared with N113.75 billion in 2024. NAV per unit improved to N109.28 from N107.79, reflecting steady value accretion. The number of units in issue increased to approximately 1.20 billion during the year, following additional capital inflows, with the fund’s market value standing at around N137.58 billion and units last traded at N115 on the exchange.

As of year-end, NIDF maintained a diversified portfolio of 20 infrastructure investments, with a weighted average annualised yield of 19.87% and a weighted average remaining life of 7.35 years. The fund also disclosed a commitment to an additional N3.0 billion investment, alongside approvals for two new investments valued at N35.4 billion, currently under documentation.

The fund manager reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining regular quarterly distributions, supported by predictable cash flows from naira-denominated infrastructure debt assets.