Nigeria, India To Deepen $60bn Investment Portfolio

The Federal Government and the Republic of India have agreed to deepen their business relationship in key sectors such as power, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology, aimed at consolidating India’s existing $60 billion investment portfolio in Nigeria.

The agreement was reached on Thursday in Abuja when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, received the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Abhishek Singh, and Skipper Seil Group founder, Mr. Jitender Sachdeva, in his office.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, High Commissioner Singh highlighted India’s substantial footprint in Nigeria’s power sector, noting ongoing projects including power plants, substations, and solar grid installations executed by Indian firms such as Skipper.

He recalled that India’s investment commitments in Nigeria were currently valued at about $60 billion, emphasizing that completed and ongoing projects reflect India’s longstanding partnership and confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential.

“India holds the Honourable Minister in very high regard,” Singh stated, while commending Mr. Edun’s leadership and the reform momentum of the Tinubu administration. He also presented a symbolic handcrafted gift and conveyed goodwill from the Government and people of India.

In his remarks, Edun welcomed the High Commissioner and lauded India’s role as a key development and investment partner. He emphasized opportunities for expanded collaboration in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, technology transfer, and private sector investment, areas he said align with Nigeria’s growth and development priorities.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and advancing shared economic prosperity.