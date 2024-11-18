Nigeria, India Strengthen Ties In Economy, Defense, Health, Others

Share

Nigeria and India have reaffirmed their commitment to a robust strategic partnership, pledging to strengthen ties in key areas, including economic development, defence, healthcare and food security.

This was contained in a joint statement issued yesterday in Abuja at the conclusion of the Indian Prime Minister’s state visit to Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Tinubu.

Shortly after, Modi received a formal welcome, including a 21-artillery-gun salute at the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu and the prime minister went into a tete-a-tete, and later jointly presided over an expanded bilateral and political talk.

During their bilateral discussion, the two leaders agreed on greater collaboration in counterterrorism, maritime security, and intelligence sharing.

With growing threats in the Gulf of Guinea and the Indian Ocean, they also agreed to coordinated actions to safeguard maritime trade routes and combat piracy.

The two countries pledged to continue regular naval exercises and joint anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea to safeguard critical maritime routes.

”The leaders reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing networks and safe havens.

”They called for zero tolerance to terrorism and expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International terrorism in the UN Framework, as well as implementation of the UNGA and the UNSC resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism.

”It was agreed to enhance cooperation in the area of counter terrorism,” the joint statement said. Modi reiterated India’s readiness to support Nigeria’s defence modernisation efforts, highlighting India’s emergence as a trusted defence manufacturer.

Nigeria commended the contributions of over 200 Indian companies operating in the country, which have generated substantial employment and investment opportunities.

On bilateral trade expansion, both leaders directed their officials to finalise pending agreements, including the Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA), Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), to boost trade and investment.

They noted with satisfaction ”the fruitification of some of the investments” agreed to by the Indian companies during the visit of President Tinubu to India in September 2023, and committed to facilitating early finalisation of the remaining investments.

On the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit held from September 9th-10th, 2023, in New Delhi, the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Business Conference had taken place, where Indian investors pledged a combined total of over $14 billion across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

