Nigeria, India Reinforce Strategic Partnership

President Bola Tinubu and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday showed their commitment to deepening Nigeria-India strategic relations.

The two world leaders have emphasized collaboration in key sectors such as economic growth, defence, healthcare, and food security.

This was articulated in a joint statement released in Abuja following Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to Nigeria at President Tinubu’s invitation.

The Indian leader received a warm welcome at the Presidential Villa, complete with a 21-artillery gun salute, before engaging in bilateral talks with President Tinubu.

Their discussions focused on reinforcing cooperation in counterterrorism, maritime security, and intelligence sharing, acknowledging the increasing security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea and the Indian Ocean.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of coordinated actions to protect maritime trade routes and counter-piracy.

In a significant development, the two nations committed to maintaining regular naval exercises and joint anti-piracy operations to safeguard critical maritime pathways.

“The leaders reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing networks and safe havens,” the statement read.

They called for “zero tolerance to terrorism” and urged for the swift adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

Prime Minister Modi affirmed India’s readiness to support Nigeria’s defence modernization efforts, leveraging India’s status as a trusted defence manufacturer.

The two leaders also celebrated their strong economic ties, with India recognized as Nigeria’s largest trading partner and a key player in the nation’s economic landscape.

President Tinubu praised the contribution of over 200 Indian companies operating in Nigeria, which have significantly boosted employment and investments.

To further expand bilateral trade, both leaders directed officials to expedite the finalization of pending agreements, including the Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA), the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

The statement also highlighted the results of President Tinubu’s September 2023 visit to India, where various investment pledges amounting to over $14 billion were made during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Business Conference held on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of these investments and committed to the early realization of the remaining deals.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks a new chapter in Nigeria-India relations, setting the stage for enhanced partnerships that promise mutual growth and development.

