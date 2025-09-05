Nigeria Inching Towards Full-Blown Dictatorship – PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have said Nigeria is at a crossroads as the country is inching daily toward a full-blown dictatorship.

The governors, in a goodwill message to Muslims in Nigeria as they joined other Muslims around the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, noted that Nigerians get disconnected from the constituted services they deserve.

The message signed by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, condemned abuse of power by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The state chief executives said Nigerians live in abject penury in the face of plenty, and called on the leadership “to urgently address insecurity, our compromised judicial system, failed economic policies resulting in intolerable hunger, poverty and unemployment.”

They demanded accountability in public service, kindness, humility, and the pursuit of truth to rebuild the faith of the citizens in the country.

The governors enjoined Muslims to allow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad to continue to illuminate their path of compassion, justice, and unity among them.

They noted that the prophet’s “message of peace, tolerance, and service to humanity resonates deeply across all faiths and cultures.

“As we reflect on his legacy, may we be inspired to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote understanding, and work together toward a more harmonious society.”