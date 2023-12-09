Nigeria in Search of Development

Record Keeping Can Help in Quest –SNA

Nigeria, as a nation, appears to be at crossroads on what to be done to keep the nation on a path of progress beyond what it is presently experiencing. However, a respite appears to be on the horizon as the Nigerian Society of Archivists (SNA) has suggested proper record keeping so that the country could connect with the past and search for a way forward through record keeping, archives and keeping of historical materials. For about four days, SNA, under the able leadership of the then Chairman of the SNA Caretaker Committee, now the substantive Chairman of the society for the next two years, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo, gathered at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where they did justice to what Nigeria should do to get its bearing on issues relating to archives for development purposes.

The Conference, which was part of the activities marking the 40th Anniversary of the NSA, held between Tuesday November 28 Friday, December 1, 2023 with the theme; “Strengthening Democracy, Recovery, Renewal And Protection Of Records And Archives In Nigeria.” In her acceptance speech as the new Chairman of SNA, Mrs Oyebo expressed her “utmost gratitude for electing us to lead a noble society of ours at an historic and remarkable age of 40 years! “It is a privileged honor bestowed on us, of which we promise to do our best to take SNA to greater heights with the help of God Almighty. Thank you so very much for this. God bless us,” she said.

The new National Chairman said that many Nigerians are oblivious of record keeping, saying that archives and records keeping should be part of a nation desirable of development. She stressed that the welfare of the members would be paramount to the new executive members, while urging everyone to join hands with her to move the society forward. “We need to come together and build a viable society. Our best is yet to come. Nigerians are looking forward to us and we should not allow charlatans to take over our job,” she said. In his lecture at the event, a renowned scholar and distinguished elder of SNA, Professor Gabriel Alegbeleye stated that Archivists and records managers are the professionals responsible for ensuring that the qualities in archives are protected and exploited for the public good.

Using Mazrui’s Triple Heritage Theory as a basis for analysis, he said that according to Mazrui (1980), Africa’s identity is shaped by three main factors:Indigenous African traditions; Western colonial legacies (the heritage of Eurocentric capitalism) Islam and Christian heritage. He stated that Mazrui’s theory explores the complex interplay between these three heritages and their impact on contemporary African societies. “The absence or inadequacy of records and archives for preservation is a sure recipe for cultural amnesia. “Nigeria should ideally have the greatest documentation of its own culture and traditions but unfortunately, this is not so. Our traditional or indigenous heritage is the least documented of all.

“This is due to the jaundiced view which held for a long time that records must come into being only in a literate society. It has been the traditional view of archives in the Western World, that they are repositories devoted solely to written documents. “Happily enough today, the view that the validity of written documentation is the only preoccupation of archivists has been revised worldwide,” he said. Alegbeleye stressed that African heritage must mean much more than its past activities preserved in writing, saying that it is now recognized both in the developed and developing countries that since written documents provide inadequate documentation as sources for a full understanding of happenings in the African past they must be supplemented by oral sources.

He said; “It must be noted also that the intelligence Reports in the National Archives repositories are good examples of oral traditions and oral history of communities about which the colonial officers reported.Impact of Western Culture. “The second source of influence which inevitably generated considerable quantities records was Nigeria’s contact with the West – the colonizers and missionaries.” He recalled that a considerable quantity of records produced under colonial rule were salvaged by Dr Kenneth Dike, the first Director of the National Archives of Nigeria.

According to him, large quantities of these records are not in Nigeria but available in the archives of United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. “The records of this period namely between 1434-1807 are mainly in the capitals of European countries including Britain, France, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Vatican. “It is also to be noted that very few of the records spanning the period from the end of the slave trade in 1807 to 1849 when a shift to legitimate trade in the form of the exploitation of Nigerian forests, are available in Nigeria. “These records which are to be found outside the shores of Nigeria could conveniently be designated as ‘migrated archives’ to which we shall refer later.

“It is with the consular period of Nigerian History (1849 – 1899) that we begin to observe an increase and an even spread of archival documentation on Nigeria. “A great deal of records of this half century (1849-1899) are available in Nigeria. Some of the significant records of this period are the minutes of the courts of equity,” he stated. He said further that there is no doubt that archival documentation on Christianity in Nigeria’s “archives is grossly inadequate in view of the fact that Christian missions had operated, for example, in Yoruba land for half a century before the British occupation.” “There are, in the National Archives of Nigeria, records of the Church Missionary Society between (1861 – 1956), the Roman Catholic Mission records between (1894 – 1973) and Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society between 1871 – 1947.

“But where are the records of these Churches after these dates? Do they preserve their records in their own archives? Where also are the records of Nigerian Mega Churches – The Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Deeper Life Church and the Living Faith Church to mention just a few? “Do these churches have their own archives? If they do, is this to the knowledge of the Director of National Archives (see sections 34 and 35 of the NA Act). “The absence of records on the various Churches points to a yearning gap in our understanding not only of the religious life but also the social, economic and cultural life of our people,” he said. Professor Alegbeleye pointed out that the Kaduna Archives houses the oldest Arabic manuscripts dating to the twelfth century AD, “thanks to the heroic efforts of Wamako of the National Archives of Kaduna, a considerable quantity of Arabic manuscripts were salvaged.”

“However, the condition of Arabic manuscripts in northern Nigeria is still precarious. This is why Galandanci (2007) maintained that “Arabic manuscripts of northern Nigeria have not been given enough attention in terms of their collection, preservation and use”. “Indeed, large quantities of Arabic manuscripts in northern Nigeria are scattered in libraries, research centres, National Archives, privately-owned libraries and private hands,” he said . As a way of understanding the socio-economic and possibly the political development of the country, he recommended that company records are important.

He said; “Up to 1991 at least, the National Archives had records of such companies as John Holt and UAC. Where are the records of other companies in Nigeria? Section 45 of the NA Act specifically states ‘that every business house or company not government-owned shall on attaining the age of twenty-five operate an archives division’. “We do know that of these companies like chevron have their own archives. What of other commercial houses and banks in Nigeria? What is the relationship of these with the National Archives of Nigeria?” On records of political parties, Alegbeleye stated that although section 42 of the NAN Act states that all records of political parties, other associations or societies which have been banned or prescribed by the federal government shall be transferred to the National Archives, adding that it is assumed that all previous and current political parties shall follow suit, not only by having their own archives department, but ensuring that their records are properly preserved.

Where are the records of previous political parties e.g. NPN and UPN. On Nigerian newspapers, he said inspite of the values of newspapers as a window on the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria there is inadequate documentation of these in the nation’s National Archives, Libraries and Information centres. He said; “The earliest Nigerian news- paper was the bilingual ‘Iwe Irohin’ produced by Venerable Rev. Townsend. From a modest beginning, Nigerian newspapers quickly numbered several dozens. “The Nigerian National Archives has a good collection of newspapers. At least 140 separate titles held in the National Archives cover at least 130 years.

“Most of the newspapers concentrated on the pre-independent period. Where are all the post-independent newspapers? Nigerian libraries are also supposed to have large collections of newspapers. “Where are these newspapers? What is their current condition? In the 1950s and 60s large quantities of newspapers were microfilmed by the National Archives, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, University of Nsukka and the University of Ibadan especially by History Bureaux in the North? What is the condition of these microfilm collections?” Alegbeleye also spoke on Personal or Private Papers, archives of the Nigerian Armed Forces, State Archives, Presidential Archives, and Archives in tertiary Institutions as well as ways of reversing the deficit of Nigeria’s Archival documentation.

Another scholar and elder of the SNA, Professor Abiola Abioye, spoke extensively on records and archives and urged Nigerians to see these as vital areas that should be emphasised for developmental purposes. Earlier the keynote Speaker the event, Atei Mark Okorobia, Professor of Economic History, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, spoke extensively on the importance of records keeping. The former Commissioner of Education, Bayelsa State, urged Nigerians to place value on records and archives and embrace the use of proper tools for record keeping for the purposes of documentation.

The new executive members of the SNA comprises the National President, Mrs. Grace Oyebo Yemisi, National Vice-President, Abdulkarim Aliyu Bube, and National General Secretary, Mrs. Grace Temilolu Ikenna. Others are the National Assistant Secretary General, Onwuka Mary Ijeoma, National Head of Technical Services and ICT, Austine Otigbu O, National Financial Secretary, Dr. Khali Solomon A and National Publicity Secretary, Yetunde Odedina. Also elected are the National Assistant PRO, David Dawi Mshelia, National Treasurer, Ahmad Abdulkareem Kayode and National Welfare Secretary, Ifeyinwa Okafor.