Nigeria In Safe Hands, Challenged, But Can Pull Through – Tinubu

…Presidency not one man job

…LCDAs’ Recognition Lies With NASS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again highlighted the importance of cooperation and collective effort of all and sundry in the effort to pull Nigeria through its economic tunnel.

He also reiterated confidence in his economic team of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Coordinating Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Wale Edun and Central Bank Governor, Dr Yemi Cadosso, ensures that Nigeria is in good hands and that his administration is working hard to give the best of economy and opportunity to Nigerians.

He spoke on Wednesday at the Lagos State House in Marina, when he played host to Politicians, Traditional Rulers, and other opinion leaders in the state.

Urging State and Local governments to join the government at the central to focus on agriculture and education to fight poverty and terrorism, Tinubu, while also acknowledging the current challenges and hardships in the country, linked the situation to the pains of the “labour room”, which, though excruciating, is necessary to birth joy and happiness.

He also described his job as ‘monumental’, saying, “it is not a one-man job, but a collective effort”. He therefore promised that the Government would work hard to give citizens the best of economy and opportunity.

Also noting that education is a vital tool to fight poverty, president Tinubu admonished lower tiers of government to formulate policies that will encourage increased school enrolment.

“I cannot go on reeling out programs here, but school feeding is an attraction for enrolment for the poor pupils in the classroom”, adding that it is a way to reduce the propensity of poverty and terrorism.

In his reaction to requests from attendees at the event, especially the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, President Tinubu said the issue of constitutional recognition lies on the National Assembly, saying his own is to work with them, but to always support the preservation of traditional institutions

“The constitutional requirements we have to hang it on the national assembly. But I assure you, we will not abandon our culture and traditions to give value to your kingdoms and your areas and Local government and LCDA. I have heard you bottom up, so, we are in it together, but we have to run an inclusive government” the President said.

He said: “It’s a great homecoming for me and I am happy. This presidency is not a one-man job, it’s a collective team, you have to be able to listen, decipher, and tolerate and sometimes what you don’t expect will happen, just as the Akeredolu and Na’Abba matter came up as I was preparing today.

“However, we see the value of life in the goodness we do, the result of which is a multiplier of all good things that we must cherish, not for us, but for our children and grandchildren.

“Nigeria is challenged, which has always been, but we will go through it. We are already seeing the blossoming of our plans. A lot of changes will transform this economy, and the financial re-engineering of our country is ongoing. But my team is working and we are determined to take Nigeria through the tunnel of hope, stability and successful economic prosperity.

“Nigeria is in good hands and my team is working. We have to take baby steps so we don’t break bones or get bruises, but I am sure the results will manifest for the good of our country.

“We recognise the hardship that people are going through, it’s a very good example of labour pain when mothers go through very excruciating pains. But they soon forget this when they hear the noise of the baby and they cherish the smile forever.

“That is what Nigeria will be, I assure you. We will work hard to give you the best economy and opportunities you can imagine.”

Mr President also lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasanjo, for “holding forth strongly and committing yourself to the values that we cherish together

“This Result-oriented approach has made Lagos the most viable in the country. We were abused and intimidated, but Lagos has survived and will continue to survive on the path of glory,”‘ Tinubu added.

The president also mourned the late Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Goals Na’Abba. He described power as transient, adding that ‘only God can give and take power”.