Nigeria In Bondage, Needs True Leader – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria is currently in bondage and urgently in need of a true nationalist leader to rescue it from its deepening woes.

Speaking on Friday at his Abeokuta residence while receiving the Southern leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Obasanjo said the country’s problems stem largely from a lack of visionary leadership and an overemphasis on tribal loyalties.

“We are in bondage, and we should pray that God should free us,” Obasanjo said. “Until we have a true Nigerian as President someone who thinks beyond tribe, religion, or region our problems will persist.”

The elder statesman decried the pattern of sectional leadership in Nigeria, noting that the country has had leaders who prioritized their ethnic identities over national unity.

“We’ve had a Fulani Nigerian President, a Hausa Nigerian President, a Yoruba Nigerian President. What Nigeria needs now is a Nigerian President who is not driven by tribal sentiments,” he stated.

Obasanjo, who insisted he no longer belongs to any political party, emphasized that his only political allegiance is to Nigeria.

“I don’t belong to any political party. Nigeria is my party. If you don’t stand up, the country may end up in the wrong hands,” he warned.

The former president also lamented the nation’s worsening insecurity, economic instability, and failure to meet its responsibilities as a continental leader.

“Nigeria has disappointed Africa and the world. As the supposed leader of Black Africa, we have not lived up to expectations,” he said.

The NNPP delegation was led by Prince Nweze Onu (National Deputy Chairman, South), Chief Ademola Ayoade (National Vice Chairman, Southwest), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo (2023 Ogun Governorship Candidate), and several other party officials from across the South.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Ajadi said politicians must prioritize service over personal gain.

“Our leaders must understand that they are governing humans, not animals. Leadership should be about understanding and meeting the needs of the people,” he said, adding that young Nigerians would mobilize in 2027 to elect leaders who reflect those values.

Also speaking, Chief Ademola Ayoade explained that the NNPP leadership visited Obasanjo for prayers and advice as part of its early consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We came to seek Baba Obasanjo’s blessings. He prayed for us and said there will be no problems. He also assured us of his support,” Ayoade said.

He dismissed speculation that the NNPP might join a coalition with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or that its National Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was planning to defect to the APC.

“As of now, we are not joining any coalition. We are focused on our internal consultations. As for Senator Kwankwaso, there’s no plan to join the APC. That is just speculation,” Ayoade said.

Corroborating Ayoade’s comments, Prince Nweze Onu emphasized the importance of receiving Obasanjo’s counsel as the party intensifies consultations.

“Chief Obasanjo gave us fatherly advice, and we will abide by it. He has seen it all and won’t lead us astray,” Onu said.

Reacting to recent defections of governors to the APC, Onu said such moves highlight the lack of character among some politicians.

“Like Baba Obasanjo told us, Nigerian politics needs more people of character. If you’re performing well, there’s no need to jump from one party to another,” he added.