Nigeria In Bilateral Talks With Japan To Boost Energy Services

Share

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, along – side a delegation of key stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector held a strategic visit to Japan to strengthen bilateral energy partnership.

The visit, which was facilitated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), served as a critical platform to engage with Japanese energy leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, with a focus on enhancing Nigeria’s power infrastructure, improving grid reliability, and exploring innovative energy solutions.

According to a statement yesterday by Adelabu’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji, during the visit, the minister and the Nigerian delegation engaged in high-level discussions and technical sessions, gaining insights into Japan’s energy market structure, policy frameworks, and operational models.

He stated that the delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the evolution of Japan’s power sector, its regulatory framework, and how the sector efficiently manages electricity distribution and market operations.

He added that these insights provided valuable lessons for Nigeria’s evolving power market. Tunji stated that the delegation explored Japan’s advanced electricity load dispatching mechanisms, the operational framework for generation and distribution coordination, and grid optimisation strategies, which could inform best practices for Nigeria’s power sector reforms.

He added that Nigeria’s energy stakeholders examined Japan’s electricity supply system and power exchange market, and analysed models that could improve Nigeria’s electricity market efficiency, energy pricing mechanisms, and competitiveness.

Tunji said: “The Minister and the team further engaged in high-level technical discussions to deepen Nigeria-Japan energy sector cooperation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: