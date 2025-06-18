Nigeria Imports Wheat Worth N789bn From Poland, Russia

Share

Poland and Russian exported 908,000 tonnes of wheat valued at N789 billion ($493 million) to Nigeria in three months. The exports were shipped to Nigeria ports between January and April 2025.

Also, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that three vessels were jostling to offload 120,419 tonnes this week as price surges to $543 per tonne.

It explained that Desert Victory laden with 52,861 tonnes; Sun Hill II, 53,458 tonnes and Shanghai Eagle, 14,100 tonnes would all berth at Lagos Port Compless at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL).

In the first quarter of the year, Russia exported 262,000 tonnes, according to food safety watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor. Also, Poland earmarked 646,000 tonnes from its 3.8 million tonnes to Nigerian importers within the period.

In May, 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to the shipping data, ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes.

Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes.

Also at Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively.

Recall that in February six vessels also berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export.

Of the imports to Lagos Port, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Develop – ment Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had engaged over 279,000 farmers with a focus to produce about 837,891 metric tonnes in 2025.

According to the National Project Coordinator of National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-pocket Project (NAGS-AP), Ishaku Buba, the wheat production programme for the 2024/2025 dry season has been launched across 16 wheat-producing states, targeting 280,000 farmers.

He said that the country anticipated a significant boost in wheat production, with the expected output generating revenue exceeding ₦1.25 trillion.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has said that wheat farmers were expecting bumper harvest this year based on the Federal Government’s intervention in the phase one of dry season wheat production of 2024-2025, which ended on December 2024.

Kyari stressed that the Federal Government subsidised wheat seeds to the tune of 75 per cent, with farmers paying 25 per cent of the seed amount.

He noted: “Then, in terms of fertilisation, it’s also 50-50, just like we did last year, 50 per cent subsidy of fertiliser to the farmers. We are waiting for the vegetative growth and also subsequently, the harvest sometime around March and April 2025.

“We have a lot of expectations this year because the farmers have expressed desires to go into wheat more than ever before, simply because of the attraction and the profit.”

