Nigeria Imports N249bn Worth Of Palm Oil From Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria has shifted to Cote d’Ivoire to import 143, 250 tonnes of palm oil valued at N249 billion ($172 million) as demand exceeded local supply. It was learnt that a tonne of the produce, which was $934 in the mid year, had risen to $1,200 per metric tonne in the global market.

According to Oil World, global benchmark prices was around $900-$1, 300 per metric tonne in late 2025), while retail prices in Nigeria range from roughly ₦4,000 for smaller bottles (1.5L/2L).

Findings revealed that Cote d’Ivoire produces 573,000 tonnes annually and exports 25 per cent of its output to Nigeria, making an important secondary supplier behind Malaysia.

It was gathered that despite 26.1 per cent rise in domestic output in Nigeria to 1.4 million tonnes since 2024, the country still needs 1.1 million tonnes to meet its industrial and domestic supply.

According to a global trade portal, Index Mundi, importers ordered for 475,000 tonnes of the produce this years as against the 450,000 tonnes imported in 2024.

Recall that in July 2025, Malaysia lowered its export duty on palm oil from 9.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent, a temporary change that has influenced export activity during that month.

Between January and June data obtained from Malaysia Palm Oil Council (MPOC) indicated that the Nigeria imported $106 million worth of the produce from Malaysia, noting that in June, shipment was valued at $7.47 million; May, $8 million, April, $15.36 million; March, $32 million; February, $23 million and January, $20 million as consumption in the country grow 4.6 per cent/y to 2 million tonnes, widening the supply gap to 450,000 tonnes.

Also, between January 2023 and October, 2024, Nigerian ports also took delivery of 443,548 metric tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N694 billion ($393.4 million) from Malaysia.

Import statistics obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that 139,505 metric tonnes of crude palm oil were shipped from Malaysia, apart from imports from Thailand and Vietnam, leading to 31.5 per cent drop from the 2023 shipments.

Between July and October, 2024, the shipping data revealed that 43, 391 tonnes were ferried to Lagos and Tincan Island ports by four vessels as Josepdam at Tincan Island Port took took delivery of 28,000 tonnes from High Mariner with 17,000 tonnes and MT Champion Star, 11,000 tonnes.

Also, two vessels offloaded 15,391 tonnes of the produce at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited , Lagos Port from Aleyna Mercan with 3,446 tonnes and Constantios, 11,9452 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Chairman of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN), Erasmus Chukunda has said that the plan to boost oil palm industry in since 2018 got stock in Rivers State.

He noted that the Federal Government had asked selected states to provide 100 hectares of land each to form the base of a huge loan package from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in or der to meet one million metric tonnes shortfall in palm oil consumption per year.

He explained that the CBN was providing $600 million per year to support import of palm oil but that the FG frowned at it, thus prodding the apex bank to seek local production.

Recall that the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFN) has said that the price of palm oil would remain stable all year round in order to ensure that both the wealthy and the not-too-wealthy were able to purchase the product for their daily needs.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Emmanuel Ibru, noted that the prices for palm oil would be stabilised throughout the year in the country, irrespective of the production seasons. He noted that POFON was interested in making sure that prices of palm oil remain stable.

He said: “In Nigeria we have two seasons for palm oil. When it is peak season, the prices will go down, and when it is lean season, the prices will go up. “Our members are trying to see what they can do this time around to stabilise the prices so that there is not much difference between the peak and lean seasons prices.”