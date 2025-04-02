Nigeria Imports N236bn Worth Of Fish To Meet Demand Gaps

Share

The value of fish importation from Chile to Nigeria has increased by 100 per cent from N117.8 bilion ($76 million) to N236 billion ($152.37 million) in the last one year following huge deficit in the local market.

Presently, Nigeria needs about 67 per cent or 2.4 million metric tonnes of fish valued at $1.2 billion to support local production in 2025.

Also, the country depends on Norway, Ireland, Faeroe Islands and Argentina annually for fish supply.

However, data from Volza on fish export to Nigerian market between 2023 and 202 indicated that Chile made 556 shipments of fish from August 2023 to July 2024, noting that the exports were made by 88 exporters to 106 buyers in Nigeria.

It noted: “Within this period, in July 2024 alone, 70 other fish export shipments were made from Chile. This marks a yearon-year growth of 100 per cent compared to July 2023, and a 94 per cent sequential growth from June 2024.”

Local production is estimated at 33 per cent or 1.2 mollion metric tonnes of the growing demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes.

The large shortfall in local farming and dependence on imports, it was revealed, had affected government’s expenditure reserves, following inadequate infrastructure, high production costs, limited access to quality fish feed, and lack of modern farming techniques.

Meanwhile, a former researcher at the Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, Professor Mabel Ipinmoroti, had said that Nigeria had huge water resources to sustain fish production.

She explained at an inaugural lecture at Osun State University in Osogbo that there was lack of control over the vast country’s coastline.

According to her, Nigeria with a coastline of 835 kilometres, jurisdiction over 227,200square km of Exclusive Economic Zone, (EEZ), following the approval of an additional 20NM to the existing 200 nautical miles and an extensive delta area of 7,415square km, the largest in Africa hosting 5,048km square area of mangrove forest for capture fisheries as well as an inland area of 1.75 million ha and 500,000ha around the creeks suitable for fish culture could attain sustainability in fish production through effective management.

Ipinmoroti said: “Obviously and undoubtedly, the coastal and inland water resources of Nigeria need serious attention. There is a need for full and ur – gent restoration.

I recommend government funding of regular data collection and the adoption of an integrated approach for the restoration and management of the fisheries resources of Nigeria.

“States and local government should get involved actively in the management of the resources. Most of the water bodies belong to them and their little efforts here and there will result in success.

There is no uniform law for Inland waterways fisheries.” She stressed that most states do not have laws or regulations for governing their waters, saying that this must be changed to achieve sustainability in fish production.

Also, Ipinmoroti stressed the need for emphasis on cleaning of water due to different types of pollution and an enlightement campaign against indiscriminate waste disposal in the waterways due to its negative effect on marine lives.

Recall that in December 2024, Norwegian Seafood Council in Nigeria renewed its appeal to the Federal Government to approve zero per cent duty on stockfish imports.

The council noted that the measure was crucial for alleviating severe hardship and combating malnutrition, which affects millions of Nigerian households, as highlighted in UNICEF’s June 2024 report indicating that food poverty impacts 11 million Nigerian children.

The push for duty-free stockfish was reinforced during a visit by Christian Chramer, Managing Director/ CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council in Africa, who chose Nigeria as his first stop on the continent.

Accompanied by Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, and other delegates, Chramer toured the Oyingbo stockfish market in Lagos and engaged with stakeholders on the economic and nutritional benefits of stockfish.

The Norwegian Seafood Council’s Consultant in Nigeria, Abiodun Cheke, revealed that the federal government, through the Ministry of Trade and Investment, is considering the council’s appeal.

