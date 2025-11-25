Nigeria Imploding With Compromised Military, Judiciary –Ezekwesili

Former education minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the worsening insecurity under President Bola Tinubu, linking the surge in violent attacks and mass abductions to what she described as a “cancerous level of systemic corruption” that has crippled Nigeria’s key institutions.

Her criticism follows the recent incidents that shocked the nation, with the attack on worshippers in Kwara and the kidnapping of female schoolchildren in Kebbi.

The tragedies have also reignited global scrutiny, coming on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’, citing the “mass slaughter” of Christians and warning that US aid, and even military intervention, could be reconsidered if the situation deteriorates further.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, Ezekwesili said Tinubu’s inability to safeguard Nigerian children amounted to “governing without legitimacy”.

“Failing to protect Nigerian children is the highest acceptance of governing without legitimacy, Mr President. Cancerous level systemic corruption that metastasised into our country’s political culture is totally imploding Nigeria. All our institutions, including our once strong military and judiciary, are now so terribly compromised,” Ezekwesili said.