Nigeria Implementing Bold Reforms To Stabilise Economy – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is implementing bold economic reforms that are stabilising the economy, boosting investor confidence, and improving the ease of doing business.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, Abbas said the National Assembly was providing strong legislative backing to sustain the reforms.

“These reforms, supported by enabling laws, are creating opportunities for innovation and local production,” Abbas stated. “The National Assembly has advanced key bills to support this vision, including legislation mandating at least 30% local value addition before export and reforms to make the Nigeria Export–Import Bank (NEXIM) more responsive to exporters’ needs.”

He added that these measures would help Nigerian businesses leverage international platforms such as the CIIE to boost exports and attract investments.

Abbas also highlighted the growing role of the legislature in strengthening Nigeria–China relations, noting that under his leadership, the 10th House established the Nigeria–China Parliamentary Friendship Group, which has become a model for legislative diplomacy.

“Through this platform, our two parliaments regularly engage to promote trade, technology, and cultural exchange,” he said. “High-level visits and exchanges have deepened the institutional foundations of our partnership.”

Citing data, Abbas revealed that China–Africa trade hit $222.05 billion in the first eight months of 2025 — a 15.4% increase from last year — with Nigeria remaining China’s largest trading partner in Africa. He called for a shift toward industrialisation, technology transfer, and value addition, instead of continued export of raw materials.

On the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), Abbas urged for direct diplomatic engagement, stressing that freedom of religion and belief is protected under Nigeria’s Constitution.

“We call on the United States to work with Nigeria to address the root causes of tension — poverty, exclusion, and insecurity,” he said. “Real progress requires honest and collaborative engagement to strengthen peace and democracy globally.”

Abbas further urged global trade partners to promote fairness and inclusivity in commerce. “True prosperity will only emerge when every nation has a fair chance to grow and compete,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to enact laws and support policies that make Nigeria–China cooperation more productive, balanced, and sustainable.