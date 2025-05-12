Nigeria Hosts Regional Workshop On Financing Sustainable Aviation Fuels

Share

Nigeria hosted a high-level regional workshop on Access to Finance for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Production in Lagos from 5th to 9th May 2025, the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu disclosed.

According to a statement he signed and obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, Achimugu noted that the event was organized by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) under the Assistance, Capacity Building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF) Africa–India Project.

He noted that the workshop brought together stakeholders from 14 African countries, international financial institutions, and SAF project developers to address investment challenges, risk mitigation, and project bankability on SAF, stating that the Nigeria Engagement on SAF was held on the last two (2) days, with focus on Nigeria’s domestic roadmap.

Part of the statement reads: “The major highlight was the official inauguration of six (6) Technical Working Groups (TWGs) by the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo.

“They are: Policy and Regulation Feedstock and Production, Funding and investment;

Technology and innovation,

Environmental and Social Impact;

Infrastructure and logistics.

“The TWGs will guide Nigeria’s SAF development across policy, feedstock, infrastructure, finance, sustainability, and technology.

“The engagement marks a major step in Nigeria’s transition towards the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels.

“The five-day hybrid workshop, with the theme: “Access to Finance for SAF Production,” commenced in Lagos on 5th and 9th May, 2025.

“The key objectives of the hybrid workshop tagged ACT-SAF EU – African Indian Project (Part II) confronter the realities from SAF Project Developers and Financiers; discussed different de-risking strategies and the role of all actors in achieving viable SAF production in Africa.

“Others included enhancing the understanding of SAF Direct Supply Line and its (financial) assessment tools; share the best practices in financial practices; identifying and mapping key stakeholders in the finance space; and discussed available financial instruments in support of SAF development.

“Delivering his opening remarks at the event, Director General Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, represented by the Regional Manager, Lagos Office, Barr. (Mrs.) Bukola Teriba stressed on the critical importance of access to finance for SAF Production Projects as well as its importance in reducing the environmental impact of aviation, which aligns with ICAO’s Long-Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) on net zero carbon emission by 2050.

“Participants were drawn from 14 African countries, including representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), EU delegations to Nigeria and WACAF, other international organizations, industry stakeholders and partners.

“The workshop was coordinated by the Directorate of Air Transport Regulations of the NCAA.”

Share