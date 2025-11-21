Nigeria Hosts Prestigious Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award Forum

Nigeria has made history as the first African country to host both the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Forum and the International Gold event together, welcoming His Royal Highness Prince Edward and delegates from more than 50 countries to Lagos and Abuja.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who also serves as Chair, Board of Trustees of The International Award for Young People Nigeria, participated throughout the week, engaging with global trustees, youth leaders, and Award participants.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through economic reform, digital access, skills development, and non-formal learning.

At the closing dinner of the International Gold Event, the Honourable Minister congratulated delegates on their achievement and encouraged them to continue building confidence, collaboration, and leadership beyond the classroom.

There is no limit to what you can achieve, he said. We are doing all we can to inspire and support you now, go out there, add value, and be world-ready, the Minister emphasized

This milestone event underscores Nigeria’s dedication to youth development and its growing influence on the global stage. By hosting such prestigious events, Nigeria continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders.