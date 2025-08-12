‘Nigeria Holds $1.2bn Annual Lubricant Market Share’

Group Chairman, Oilden Energies Ltd., Mr. Oluwatoni Oladiran, has said Nigeria holds $1.2 billion annual share of lubricant market. He added that it is expected to grow at the rate of 7.7 per cent to $1.9 billion in a few years.

He also said that the African lubricant market is currently valued at $4.2 billion annually, growing at about 3.5 per cent per year while Nigeria alone accounts for over 600 million litres in annual lubricant consumption.

According to him, globally, the top 30 suppliers collectively account for over 70 per cent of global production capacity and that group’ goal is to take its rightful place among them. He spoke yesterday in Lagos during press conference on the official brand launch and unveiling of the group’s new subsidiary on Friday, 15th August 2025, which he said is a landmark moment in Oilden’s journey.

Oladiran said: “Today is more than just a prelude to an event; it is a celebration of our heritage, our capabilities, and our determination to play a defining role in shaping Nigeria’s — and Africa’s — industrial and energy future.

“Oilden Energies Ltd. is proudly 100% Nigerianowned, with a simple but powerful mission: to deliver petroleum services of the highest quality — onshore and offshore — and provide world- class products at competitive prices for both domestic and international markets. Our vision is ambitious yet achievable: to be Africa’s leading lubricants supplier and to rank among the top 30 globally by 2030.”