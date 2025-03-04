New Telegraph

March 4, 2025
Nigeria Hits New Peak Power Generation Of 5.7 MW – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday said the Nigerian power sector has hit a new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW), which is regarded as the highest daily energy transmission.

According to the transmission company, the feat was recorded on Monday, March 2, 2025, at 9.30 pm, saying the new milestone surpassed the previous peak generation of 5,543.20MW.

The TCN management made this known in a statement issued on its official X handle on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, announcing the new feat.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is pleased to announce that the nation’s power sector has achieved a new peak generation for the year 2025, which was successfully transmitted.

“This new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW) was recorded on Tuesday, March 2, 2025, at 21:30 hours.”

“This surpasses the previous peak generation of 5,543.20 MW achieved on February 14, 2025, by 170.40 MW. Although slightly lower than the all-time maximum peak of 5,801.60MW recorded on March 1, 2021, by 88MW, this achievement remains significant.”

