Nigeria Hits 6003mw In Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution

Share

The Federal government through the Ministry of Power on Wednesday announced that Nigeria has recorded a series of historic achievements in Nigeria’s power sector, Under the leadership of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

According to a statement issued by Adelabu’s Special Adviser on Strategic Communication, Bolaji Tunji, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Nigeria achieved a record available power generation of 6,003 megawatts (MW), which he said is the highest in the nation’s history.

He added that this was followed by another landmark within the period when the country recorded a peak generation evacuation of 5,801.84 MW Bolaji Tunji and a daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh).

He added that these achievements represent a significant leap forward in the sector’s capacity to meet

the growing energy demands in the country, ongoing reforms in the power sector and the avowed commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to ensure regular electricity supply in order to galvanise the nation’s economy.

According to Tunji, the landmark recorded signifies that if there was electricity demand from the Distribution companies, then generating companies would have the capacity to increase power generation to over 6000 MW.

He said: “The record peak generation of 5,801.84 MW achieved on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, compared to a previous peak of 5,801.60MW achieved in March 2021 is also quite critical as it shows the capacity of generated energy that was transmitted through the transmission grid.

“Also, the record Maximum Daily Energy of 128,370.84 MWH on Tuesday, compared to 125,159.48 MWH achieved in February 2025, is probably the most important of all the records as it shows an increase in Power generated, transmitted, distributed and utilized by customers. This actually indicates an increase of commercially viable demand in the downstream.

“The results seen so far have been due to a partial implementation of the reforms in the sector, and based on this trajectory, we will see further improvements in the sector.”

Tunji also expressed optimism about the sustainability of these records and the potential for further improvements in the coming days.

He said, “We are thrilled to announce these historic milestones in Nigeria’s power sector. The record available generation of 6,003 MW, the peak evacuation of 5,801.84 MW, and the daily maximum energy output of 128,370.75 MWh are testaments to the hard work, dedication, and strategic reforms being implemented under the leadership of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

“These achievements are not just numbers; they represent a brighter future for Nigeria, where businesses can thrive, households can enjoy uninterrupted power supply, and the economy can grow sustainably.

“We pray for the sustainability of these landmark records and look forward to further improvements on all parameters in the coming days.”

Quoting the Minister, Tunji said the recent milestones are the result of concerted efforts by the Federal Ministry of Power, in collaboration with key stakeholders in the sector, to address longstanding challenges and optimize the nation’s power infrastructure.

“These efforts include the rehabilitation and upgrading of transmission and distribution networks, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the introduction of policy reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability”

According to the statement, the Minister has been at the forefront of these initiatives, driving a comprehensive agenda to transform the sector and ensure that Nigeria achieves its full potential in power generation and distribution.

“His leadership has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between government agencies, private sector players, and international partners, creating an enabling environment for growth and innovation.

“One of the key factors contributing to the recent achievements is the tariff review, which has ensured liquidity in the sector and created a more sustainable and investment-friendly environment for the power sector.

“By ensuring that tariffs reflect the true cost of power generation and distribution, the government is paving the way for increased private sector participation and the mobilization of much-needed capital for infrastructure development”.

According to the Minister, the regularization of tariffs will play a critical role in unlocking the sector’s full potential and driving further improvements in power generation and distribution.

To sustain these improvements, the government would have to pay down on the tariff shortfalls of N1.94 trillion for 2024 and the legacy debts of N2 trillion to the GENCOs.

“It would be important to continue the tariff reforms to ensure consumers start to pay for the energy consumed

“By the time the tariffs are fully regularized, we will be moving closer to 7,000 MW of available generation capacity. This will mark another significant milestone in our journey towards a stable, reliable, and efficient power sector that meets the needs of all Nigerians.”.

In celebrating these achievements, the Minister also called for continued support and collaboration from all stakeholders, including state governments, private sector players, and the general public, and emphasized the importance of collective efforts in sustaining the momentum and ensuring that the gains made in the sector are not only maintained but also built upon.

“We recognize that there is still much work to be done, and we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The support and cooperation of all stakeholders are critical to sustaining these achievements and driving further progress in the sector. Together, we can build a power sector that serves as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth and development”.

As the nation celebrates these historic achievements, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has reiterated his commitment to delivering on the promises of the administration and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to stable and reliable electricity.

“This is just the beginning. We are determined to build on these achievements and deliver a power sector that meets the aspirations of all Nigerians”, he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

