Nigeria Hiking Challenge Season 1 Holds November 24

For the adventurous soul, fun lovers, love of new nature, mountaineers and nature research enthusiasts, the opportunity to give vent to your free spirit beckons as Nigeria Hiking Challenge Season I debuts on November 24 spanning November 26. The debuting three days ecotourism and cultural tourism fiesta is convened by Nature- Connects founded by Bethel Moseglad, a tour operator based in Mambila Plateau, who is the Director General.

According to him, the adventurous trip is a reconnection to nature and exploring nature unhindered, as he stated that, ‘‘in our definition, we will be marrying cultural tourism, historic tourism, gastronomy, event and hiking/ mountaineering to sightseeing under adventure tourism. ‘‘In addition to that, we will be using the event to define partly environmental conservation, physical and health wellness tourism. Nigeria Hiking Challenge revolves around cultural and adventure tourism.’’

The maiden edition will be coming up in Okemesi – Ekiti, Ekiti State. He further noted that, ‘‘the event is aimed at meeting nature in its natural purest form and then, protect, preserve and promote it. Thereby making such a place a tourist haven.’’ ‘‘Along the same line, the Nigeria Hiking Challenge will be unveiling the history and culture of the host community and equally reveal the tourism potential of the land for sustainable tourism.’’

Also, Moseglad stated that, ‘‘Nigeria Hiking Challenge is not just an event, it is a dimension that will establish our cherished industry the more.’ To achieve this noble goal, he is seeking the understanding and partnership of both public and private sector bodies, as he said that, ‘‘It is a chapter that will be combining the activities of the Ministry of Information and Culture), the Minisof Environment under one big tourism event.’’

Part of the activities is unveiling the history of Okemesi-Ekiti, which is over 800 years. This is as Moseglad said, ‘‘we will be having a palace historic tour, climbing a mountain called Oke-Agbon- na; Atiri Ogun (the mountain has been a place of refuge since the year 1220), We will be having a get-together in an environment where nature doesn’t just speak but sings also and we will be dis- covering Okemesi – Ekiti to the world as a tourist haven.’’

Plans, according to him, are under-way to have sponsors and partners for the event. This is as he noted that, ‘‘There is already a well-fine-tuned plan for contributors; Endorsement, sponsorship, partnership, and support; Of course, there is room enough for us all.’’