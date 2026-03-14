Nigeria Highlights Gender Equality Efforts At UN Women’s Commission

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment at the Commission on the Status of Women 70th Session (CSW70) currently taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Suleiman‑Ibrahim, who led a high-level Nigerian delegation to the global meeting, outlined the country’s progress in strengthening social protection, expanding women’s economic opportunities, and tackling gender-based violence.

Speaking on behalf of Nigeria, the Minister said the government under Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to policies that improve the welfare of citizens, particularly women and children.

She noted that Nigeria aligns with the statement delivered by the African Group and reiterated the country’s commitment to promoting gender equality as a foundation for inclusive development, justice, and protection of rights.

The Minister disclosed that the President has declared 2026 as Nigeria’s Year of Families and Social Development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing that strong families are essential to empowering women, protecting children, and building cohesive communities.

According to Suleiman-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s social protection programmes have expanded significantly from less than one million households in 2015 to nearly 10 million households in 2026, with women accounting for over 70 per cent of the primary beneficiaries.

She also highlighted the rollout of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 (RHSI774) programme, described as one of the largest locally driven investments in women’s empowerment in the country’s history.

The initiative focuses on livelihood support, clean energy, finance, digital inclusion and social protection.

The minister further announced the Women Digital Harmony Initiative, which includes the Happy Woman App, a mobile platform designed to connect more than 20 million women to information, mentorship opportunities and economic resources.

On the fight against gender-based violence, Suleiman-Ibrahim said Nigeria is strengthening institutional responses through a holistic safeguard mechanism, including a National Electronic Dashboard that enables real-time coordination, monitoring and accountability.

She added that the government is also addressing emerging challenges such as technology-facilitated gender-based violence by expanding prevention and survivor support systems across the country.

The Minister said Nigeria is promoting the care economy by introducing policies that recognise and reduce unpaid care work while expanding childcare, eldercare and social support services.

She noted that the country’s gender equality efforts are guided by key frameworks including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 and the Child Rights Act 2003, alongside the National Gender Policy and the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy.

Suleiman-Ibrahim also revealed that Nigeria has adopted an affirmative procurement system aimed at expanding opportunities for women-owned and women-led businesses within the country’s public procurement framework.

However, she acknowledged that women’s representation in parliament remains below 10 per cent, noting that the proposed **Reserved Special Seats Bill Nigeria offers a historic opportunity to increase women’s participation in elective governance.

The minister further highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Nigeria for Women Program, supported by the World Bank, which targets about 4.5 million women through income-generation activities and efforts to challenge harmful social norms limiting women’s opportunities.

She reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with the international community to accelerate progress toward gender equality, expand opportunities for women and girls, and strengthen families across the country.