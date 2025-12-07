Nigeria High Commission, NIS Collaborate With Nigerian Community In UK

The Nigerian community in the United Kingdom (UK) is partnering with the Nigerian High Commission in London and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to address challenges in securing early appointments for passport services.

The special passport intervention began in Birmingham and Manchester on Wednesday, 3 December, and will continue in other designated cities across the UK.

The initiative aims to assist Nigerians facing difficulties in obtaining timely passport appointments.

Despite initial logistical challenges, including venue access and late arrivals, organizers successfully enrolled about 850 people within a few days. Officials worked extra hours to ensure smooth operations and efficient enrollment.

Passports for those enrolled are scheduled for collection on Monday, 8 December, with officials promising prompt service to avoid long waiting times.

The exercise adds another option for Nigerians in the diaspora to access passport services alongside regular appointments at the High Commission and the Contactless Biometric Passport system.

Earlier in the year, authorities introduced an innovative digital application allowing Nigerians to renew passports from home or office, providing additional convenience for those struggling to secure early appointments.