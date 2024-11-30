Nigeria Health Institution Failed Us, Our Late Mother – Oyo NBA Chair

Share

The Chairman of the Oyo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olajide Olanipekun, has bemoaned the deplorable state of the health sector in Nigeria to which he said many people die needlessly due to lack of attention, inadequate medical equipment and poor infrastructural facilities.

Olanipekun said this in his remarks and vote of thanks on Saturday during the burial service for his late mother, Madam Felicia Adeoyo Olanipekun, held at the First Baptist Church, Fiditi. Mama died at the age of 70. He was flanked by his siblings including: Olaolu Olanipekun (Magistrate, Oyo State Judiciary), Mrs. Rachael Ifeoluwa Adewoyin, Mr. Olanrewaju Olanipekun, and other family members.

While recalling the traumatized conditions he and family members went through on the health treatment of the deceased at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan before she finally passed on Saturday, November 2, Assistant Governor to Rotn, Kayode Olowolagba of District 9126, said: ” For eight weeks, the health personnel at the UCH could not do anything tangible for someone that had terminal disease.

“We have some places in this world where they have structures. Whatever you want will be done for you timeously. Within a few hours or few days, all the necessary medical tests will be done for you as patients. We don’t have this in Nigeria. What is happening to us in this country? UCH is one of the specialist hospitals that we have in Nigeria, yet things are this deplorable. Why?”, he lamented.

He continued: “When we took Mama there, they said we should come back for test. We went home and at the next appointed date, we went again and after the first test, they said we should come back again for the result of the test she did. We were going and coming, troubling the agonizing woman, yet no treatment.

