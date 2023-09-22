Nigeria Has What It Takes to Overcome Her Challenges –Abubakar

Former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, said Nigeria has what it takes to surmount her challenges. This is just as the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said Nigeria missed an opportunity to discuss her composite identities in 1963 when she became a republic.

Abubakar and Uzodinma spoke at the public presentation of a book, The Making of Modern Nigeria: From Pre-colonial Era Till Date,” published by Sun Newspapers. The former head of state who chaired the event admitted that Nigeria is going through some challenges, but added that it is a global phenomenon, which is not peculiar to the country alone.

“We have seen the good. We have seen the bad. And we hope for the best in the future,” he said. He praised the effort of Sun Newspapers to recapture the nation’s history, stating that “knowing Nigeria’s rich past and its present will serve as a springboard for us to work for the realisation of a Nigeria of our collective aspirations and dreams in the no distant future,” adding: “The good news is that we have all it takes to surmount our challenges and press forward for a better Nigeria.

“To make this happen, all hands must be on deck to change our trajectory and make it possible for Nigeria to have its pride of place in the comity of nations.” “It is commendable that this book is dedicated to Nigeria’s founding fathers, and those who believe that some good will still come out of the country. “Post-independence Nigeria has continued to struggle for enduring success in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

“It behooves on each and every one of us as Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to join hands in making Nigeria better and greater. “This we can do by ensuring peace reigns in our country, being each other’s keeper. We should also support our security agencies in whatever way we can,” he admonished.

Uzodinma, in his keynote address, regretted that those who had clamoured for self-determination along ethnic lines before independence later assumed position of leadership. Uzodinma, who was represented by his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, believed that was “the best time for such discussions among all the composite identities that make up Nigeria.

That was the best time to decide our own destiny as a people. The governor, who said Nigeria is not yet a nation, noted that the country missed another opportunity in 2014, “hence, we are yet to see any consequential action. Indeed, the main impediment or challenge of nation-building in Nigeria can be said to be the political will to do the needful.

“And the ‘needful’ is quite clear from where I stand: the peoples of Nigeria, as equal entities, should have more power devolved to them as federating units. This will make the struggle for power at the centre less combative and inflammable.” Chairman, The Sun Publishing Limited, Neya Uzor-Kalu, stated that Nigeria has a rich history, adding that the book was “Nigeria’s journey in former years and how that has influenced her later years.”

Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Sun Newspapers, Onuoha Ukeh, explained that the book was to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence in 2020, but said it was stalled by COVID-19 pandemic. Ukeh stated that book tells the Nigerian story, add- ing: “It is a book of Nigeria by Nigerians.”