Nigeria Has What It Takes To Overcome Her Challenges – Abdulsalami

…Uzodinma: We missed an opportunity in 1963

On Thursday, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.) said Nigeria has what it takes to surmount her challenges.

This is just as the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said Nigeria missed an opportunity to discuss her composite identities in 1963 when she became a republic.

Abubakar and Uzodinma both spoke at the public presentation of a book titled, “The Making of Modern Nigeria: From Pre-colonial Era Till Date,” edited by Sun Newspapers.

The former head of state who chaired the event admitted that Nigeria is going through some challenges, but added that it is a global phenomenon, which is not peculiar to the country alone.

“We have seen the good. We have seen the bad. And we hope for the best in the future,” he said.

He praised the effort of Sun Newspapers to recapture the nation’s history, stating that “knowing Nigeria’s rich past and its present will serve as a springboard for us to work for the realisation of a Nigeria of our collective aspirations and dreams in the no distant future.”

He believed that a new Nigeria is possible when everyone contributes his or her quota with every sense of patriotism and nationalism.

“The good news is that we have all it takes to surmount our challenges and press forward for a better Nigeria.

“To make this happen, all hands must be on deck to change our trajectory and make it possible for Nigeria to have its pride of place in the comity of nations,” he stated.

Abubakar called for an examination of the nation’s past, adding that “When we know about Nigeria, we will have invaluable insights to understanding the present-day challenges and the way out of the quagmire.

“It is commendable that this book is dedicated to Nigeria’s founding fathers and those who believe that some good will still come out of the country.

“Our generation has played its part in the making of a modern Nigeria. The future belongs to the rising generation.

“It is therefore for today’s and future generations to play their roles for the making of a supersonic Nigeria.”

The former head of state stated that Nigeria was a beacon of hope for the black race in the pre-independence era, adding that her attainment of independence in October 1960, was both inspirational and reassuring for a host of African countries and the larger global community.

“Post independence Nigeria has continued to struggle for enduring success in an increasingly complex and competitive world.

“It behoves each and every one of us as Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to join hands in making Nigeria better and greater.

“This we can do by ensuring, peace reigns in our country, being each other’s keeper. We should also support our security agencies in whatever way we can,” he admonished.

Uzodinma, in his keynote address, regretted that those who had clamoured for self-determination along ethnic lines before independence later assumed position of leadership.

Uzodinma who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, believed that was “the best time for such discussions among all the composite identities that make up Nigeria.

“That was the best time to decide our own destiny as a people. That was the best time to determine how to live together. Unfortunately, it never happened.”

The governor who said Nigeria is not yet a nation, noted that the country missed another opportunity in 2014, “hence, we are yet to see any consequential action.

“Indeed, the main impediment or challenge of nation-building in Nigeria can be said to be the political will to do the needful.

“And the ‘needful’ is quite clear from where I stand: the peoples of Nigeria, as equal entities, should have more power devolved to them as federating units. This will make the struggle for power at the centre less combative and inflammable.

“I strongly support a true federal arrangement that will ensure a level playing field for all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and guarantee justice and equity. As a matter of urgency, we should facilitate discussions along these lines.

Chairman, The Sun Publishing Limited Neya Uzor-Kalu, stated that the making of modern Nigeria cannot be possible without taking note of the nation’s history.

Uzor-Kalu noted that Nigeria has a rich history, adding that the book was “Nigeria’s journey in former years and how that has influenced her latter years.

“It asks us to open our minds, to engage our heroes’ past and all the formidable Nigerians who have paved the way for us all.”

Editor-in-Chief of Sun Newspapers Onuoha Ukeh explained that the book was to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence in 2020, but said it was stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ukeh stated that the book tells the Nigerian story. “It is a book of Nigeria by Nigerians,” he added.