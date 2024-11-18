‘Nigeria Has Unlocked $1bn Investments In Energy Sector’

Share

The Special Adviser to The President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, said Nigeria had unlocked over $1 billion in investments across the value chain in the energy sector.

She stated that by the middle of 2025, the Federal Government expects to see fund for innovation in development (FID) on two more projects, including a multibillion-billion-dollar deepwater exploration project.

She stated that this would be the first of its kind in Nigeria in over a decade and one of many to come. She spoke at the African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa. The title of the summit was “The Future of Energy: Shaping the Workforce of Tomorrow.”

Verheijen, in her speech, said there were abundant opportunities that lie ahead and that Nigeria could become a leading global producer and exporter of energy, whether it is fossil fuels or renewables.

She said: “We see the abundant opportunities that lie ahead. We see a Nigeria that is a leading global producer and exporter of energy –whether its fossil fuels or renewables. “We are not held back by the outdated approaches and assumptions of the past.

We are open, daring and eager to leave a legacy that will stand the test of time.” She stated that the current administration had made reforms and achievements in the energy sector in the last 12 months.

Verheijen said: “We have clarified the regulatory roles to create an enabling environment for investments, introduced reforms targeted at reducing high operational costs and project execution timelines; introduced a clear set of fiscal incentives for nonassociated gas and deep offshore oil & gas exploration and production.

This is the first time that Nigeria is outlining a fiscal framework for deepwater gas since basin exploration commenced in 1991. “Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act took 20 years to be passed into law and given Presidential assent, in 2021.

We are now building on that foundation with an unprecedented sense of urgency, to completely rewrite the narrative of oil and gas investment in Nigeria. We are already seeing the fruit of our work. Regulatory approvals are being expedited, major upstream investment decisions are being finalised.

“We have unlocked over $1 billion in investments across the value chain and by the middle of 2025 we expect to see FID on two more projects, including a multibillion billion-dollar deepwater exploration project, which will be the first of its kind in Nigeria in over a decade – one of many to come.

