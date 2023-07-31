Nigeria has second fastest growing population in the world –Report

Nigeria has one of the fastest growing populations in the world, according to a recent report. The population of the West African nation is said to be growing by roughly 5,263,420 a year, which is only second to the yearly addition of 11,454,490 in the world’s most populated country, India. Incidentally, the South Asian nation recently overtook China as the world’s most populous country early this year when it became the second billion-populated nation with 1,428,627,663.

China which held the record for decades is projected to have a population of 1,425,671,352. According to the World of Statistics, Pakistan has the third fastest growing population with 4,660,796 additions. Another African country, Congo DR is fourth with 3,252,596 while Indonesia is fifth with a yearly change of 2,032,783 people. At the other end of the scale is Ukraine, which has suffered massive depletion in its population. This is understandable considering that they have been locked in a brutal war with her larger neighbour, Russia since last year. The war, which was launched on February 20, 2022, has seen a mass exodus of 2,957,105 people fleeing the country.

Although Japan is not at war, however, it is the second nation after Ukraine to lose a sizeable chunk of her population with a net yearly loss of roughly 657,179. While many may be surprised to learn that Russia is third, with 268,955 leaving the country, however, this can largely be partly blamed on the mandatory call up for military service of citizens aged 18 to 30 introduced last year by President Vladimir Putin in an effort to boost his stuttering war effort.

The two other top five nations bleeding their people are fourth-placed China, which has seen 215,985 of her citizens leaving and Italy with 166,712. Incidentally, the US, which is the world’s third most populated nation with 339,996,563, only had a net increase of 1,706,706 people in the last one year. Nigeria, which failed to carry out its population census earlier this year despite the last exercise taking place in 2006, is estimated to have a population of 223,804,632, making her the sixth most populated country in the world.