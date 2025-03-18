Nigeria Has Opportunity In Global LNG Market – Experts 

Share

Nigeria has a unique opportunity to become a dominant player in the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, but urgent reforms and technological advancements are needed to realize this potential.

This was the central theme at an energy stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos, where industry leaders, policymakers, and international partners gathered to discuss Nigeria’s role in the evolving global energy landscape.

The event, convened by the law firm Perchstone & Graeys, focused on “Digitization: A Catalyst for Energy Transformation in Nigeria.”

It was led by Tolu Aderemi, Chairman of the International Law Association (ILA) and a Partner in charge of the firm’s Energy Group.

Among the speakers were Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum; Yusuf Ali, Commissioner at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); and key figures from the private sector, both locally and internationally.

In his address, Aderemi highlighted the shifting dynamics of the global LNG market, particularly in light of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

He said with the European Union (EU) planning to eliminate LNG imports from Russia by 2030, new suppliers are urgently needed, and Nigeria is well-positioned to step in.

However, he warned that Nigeria appears unaware of this window of opportunity.

“Over the past 20 years, Nigeria has earned approximately $21 billion from LNG exports.

“Yet, despite this, we continue to struggle with inefficiencies, vandalism, and theft, which undermine our ability to meet global demand,” Aderemi stated.

The ILA chairman who said, currently, Nigeria supplies only 4% of the EU’s LNG market, a figure that must increase if the country hopes to capitalize on the shifting energy landscape, pointed out that Nigeria’s ability to scale up production is severely hindered by crude oil theft and infrastructure vandalism.

“According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), oil theft costs the country an estimated $1.5 billion annually.

“This loss makes it nearly impossible for Nigeria to meet its production targets set by OPEC,” he lamented.

Aderemi stated that despite a target of 1.8 million barrels per day, Nigeria has consistently fallen short.

He stressed that without urgent action, the country risks losing its chance to secure a larger share of the European LNG market.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria. We cannot afford to lose this market share,” he emphasized.

Former Minister, Kachikwu acknowledged the government’s efforts to combat oil theft but insisted that technology must be the driving force behind Nigeria’s energy security strategy.

“With the right preventive technologies, President Tinubu’s administration can meet its ambitious target of producing 2 million barrels per day,” he stated.

Similarly, Yusuf Ali of NERC emphasized the importance of digitization in the electricity sector, referencing the Electricity Act and related regulations aimed at securing the national grid.

“The government is committed to reducing theft, but we must also integrate real-time monitoring technologies to optimize our energy infrastructure,” Ali noted.

Several experts at the forum underscored the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive maintenance in transforming Nigeria’s energy sector.

Ugo Obi, head of ICT at Perchstone & Graeys, stressed the need for AI-driven fault detection and live grid simulations.

Emmanuel Haruna, Managing Director of Lightspeed Energy Systems (UK), introduced the concept of Digital Twin (DT) technology, which creates a real-time virtual replica of Nigeria’s national grid.

“This technology will allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to predict and prevent grid failures before they occur.

“By integrating AI-powered analytics, we can ensure a more stable and resilient power infrastructure,” Haruna explained.

Chantelle K. O. Abdul, CEO of Mojec International Limited, highlighted the role of renewable energy in achieving long-term sustainability.

“To optimize our national grid, Nigeria must embrace alternative fuel sources like solar and wind energy.

“A multi-faceted approach is crucial for building a cleaner, greener future,” Abdul said.

Adediran Adeyemi, a Partner at Andersen Tax, noted that Nigeria has strong energy laws, but implementation is weak.

“We are not lacking in legal frameworks. The issue is enforcement and accountability,” he said.

The meeting also emphasized the need for global partnerships to enhance Nigeria’s energy sector.

Oktay Curebal, CEO of Fifty2, a UAE-based Blockchain and AI firm, stressed the benefits of international technology transfer.

“Our vision is for a resilient, transparent, and efficient Nigerian power grid, powered by AI, secured by blockchain, and optimized through IoT,” Curebal stated.

He urged Nigerian firms to collaborate with global tech leaders to implement cutting-edge solutions that address the country’s unique challenges.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

