Nigeria Has No Reason To Remain Trapped In Poverty – Obasanjo

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented that despite the nation’s abundant endowments, Nigerians continue to suffer due to decades of mismanagement by those entrusted with leadership.

This was as the former Nigerian leader declared that Nigeria has no reason to remain trapped in poverty, given the country’s vast natural and human resources.

Obasanjo made this assertion during a dinner hosted in his honour by the Abia State Government at the Government House, Umuahia on Friday, April 12.

He said, “Nigerians have no business with poverty because God has given us all that we need. If we are mismanaging what God has given us, we do not have God to blame, we have ourselves to blame.”

READ ALSO:

The former president used the occasion to commend Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for what he described as the visible transformation strides being recorded in the state under his leadership.

Obasanjo noted the widespread public approval of Otti’s performance and urged the governor to sustain the pace of development.

He further observed that if at least 18 governors across the federation showed similar commitment to good governance, Nigeria’s fortunes would be remarkably different.

“For me, whether you don’t greet me or I greet you and you don’t answer, what is important to me is that the people of this country are getting what they deserve — and what they deserve is good governance,” the elder statesman added.

Obasanjo also reflected on past instances of poor leadership coordination, recalling a moment during former Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi’s tenure, when Amaechi was reportedly unaware of an existing national railway development plan.

According to him, the former minister had to consult national archives to trace the blueprint.

In his remarks, Governor Otti expressed deep appreciation for Obasanjo’s consistent support and counsel, emphasizing that vision, perseverance, and resilience are key ingredients for impactful leadership.

Reflecting on his own political journey, the governor recounted the long and challenging road to his eventual election victory, describing it as a process anchored on determination and faith.

“Once you have vision, you have to keep to it. It took us ten years to get here. In the two elections we contested from 2015 to 2019, we won clearly but they were all stolen.

A lot of people had given up hope and said it wasn’t going to work, but I was sure that I heard clearly from God,” Otti stated.

The event was attended by top government officials, community leaders, and dignitaries who gathered to honour the former president and reflect on the state of governance in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

