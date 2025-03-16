Share

The manager of Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, Muyiwa Awoniyi, has warned youths against expecting much from the government.

This is coming after popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Rema urged the youths not to lose faith in the country, stressing that the business of nation-building is for both citizens and government.

Rema vowed to continue doing his best to contribute to the country’s development.

Reacting to Rema’s comment, Muyiwa noted that the government has no plans for the citizens.

Taking to his X page, he wrote, “Nigeria has no plans for you.”

While many agreed with him, some argued it was flawed to expect it from the government instead of contributing to nation building.

