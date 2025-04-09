Nigeria Has Low Crime Rate Than UK Due To Jungle Justice – Skales

Share

Afrobeats singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has claimed that Nigeria has lower crime rate compared to the United Kingdom (UK) due to its extrajudicial punishments

Speaking in a recent interview on Just Vibes, Skales said criminals in Nigeria are aware that extrajudicial punishments could be melted on them if caught, so they are not as courageous as those in the UK.

He said; “There is lesser crime in Nigeria compared to UK because they know if they (criminals) get caught, there is jungle justice. They burn you alive,”

He however disclosed that he’s not in support or encourage jungle justice due to its extrajudicial nature.

Skales also spoke about Afrobeat as a musical style, saying no one can pinpoint how the genre is supposed to sound, stressing that it is more of an umbrella term for different musical styles than a genre.

