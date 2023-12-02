Nigeria Has Lost Its Football Culture, Says Sam Sodje

…Says Fans Should Not Expect Too Much From Eagles At AFCON

Former international, Sam Sodje, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said there is need for a complete overhaul of operations of football to put Nigeria back as Delta State to return to grassroots so as to develop sports in the state. Excerpts:

It has been a woeful performance from the Super Eagles recently, how do you feel about the team?

I am with other fans who are worried and it is obvious we have a long way to go. If they don’t take it serious, we will continue to struggle. Technically, we have been struggling for a couple of years but it’s getting worse. We are not happy at all with the way the players have been playing. It is obvious that the players are not in the mood to give Nigerians the needed results and performance.

Personally, what do you think is the way out?

We have not changed. The way out is to get the coach to tell the players how he wants them play. I’m not sure there is a system. They are good players the problem is from the technical side maybe in respect to the manager. We have been playing without a pattern and no matter how good you are as a player; you can’t do anything without a proper system technically.

Some people are already saying the Nigeria Football Federation should let the gaffer go, are you in support of this?

Not because he’s bad but because the results are bad. You are judged by the results and from his results I would say yes, it’s time to let him go and get someone who can give these players a new energy, voice and new excitement. At the moment, what he is doing is not working. Not because he’s a bad manager, from results he’s not good for the Super Eagles and the way we are playing, we don’t look like a team that will go to the Nations Cup and win it.

Some Nigerians are saying the major problem we are having is the fact that bulk of the players were not groomed at home here in Nigeria which is affecting their performance. What is your take on this?

No. I think if you are a good player, you will be good anywhere. When you play an African tournament, it’s always nice to see some African homegrown players playing because the way they approach the game is different. I won’t say because they weren’t born here, I will say the way they approach the game in Africa is different. We need to get some Nigerian grown players who are playing in the local league, even if they don’t play let them be involved with the squad and that is my take.

I don’t think because they are all based abroad, that’s why they can’t play. I just think the culture of the team is gone and once you don’t have the culture that’s why this issue is coming up. Nigeria’s football culture has been lost and the culture is needed back in the Super Eagles.

There was a story recently that Jose Peseiro was imposed on the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board. Do you see Pinnick as someone that would accept such?

We are talking from outside the box, we don’t know what happened. I don’t know the fact but if what they are saying is true then it is really bad because at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone imposed anyone on Pinnick. I think Pinnick took us backward during his time. He made the Super Eagles interesting in the area of marketing when he was there but he took us back technically.

I see no reason why we are still talking about him and I think we should move forward and do things differently. During his time, we technically struggled and we are still struggling. I will say Pinnick during his time took us 10 years backwards.

Do you see the Nigeria Premier Football League as a viable one to produce players for the national team?

I don’t think so to be honest because the infrastructures are not there. Also, the way things are being done in Nigerian league at the moment it won’t produce players for the Super Eagles. The talents are there and all they need is exposure. We hope it gets better but I cannot blame the NFF for the national team not picking the home-based players because the league is not what it should be. At the same time, we have some good talents and the only way you can see them is if you expose them to environment of a great national team. We invited 25 foreign players and it’s really wrong.

If you invite 16 foreign players and bring nine home-based players, although they might not play, but training with others will be good enough for them. I think we tarnish our league by doing that. We have to create some space even if they might not be in the first 11, they have to be in an environment where they will get exposed to this competition and that is what we need to do.

AFCON is few weeks away; do you see the Super Eagles achieving something there?

We have good players but as it is, I don’t think we will do anything now and until we get our acts together, we will always struggle. We cannot defend to save our life, we’ve got goalkeeping problems, the squad as a whole is struggling but individually they are doing well. I don’t see us going to the AFCON with any hope of winning it. They may go and perform but if you want to talk about teamwork and how they might win, they are way back.

We already dropped four points on the road to 2026 FIFA World Cup, we however got a helping hand with Rwanda beating South Africa. Do you see this as opportunity for us to make it to the World Cup?

We can make it to the World Cup despite the setback, but let’s be honest, we should not be hoping for others to beat South Africa for us to qualify. We need to approach every qualifier game and go there and beat the team. We are struggling technically and I don’t know how much more I can emphasize that. If we think we are dreaming, we should wake up and know that we might have good players but technically as a team we are nowhere.

Delta is known as the bedrock of sports in Nigeria and you are currently involved in the affairs of sports in the state, what’s the future like?

I have been involved in Delta sports for the last eight years and they have been done well. We have won the last eight sport festivals. The issue we are having now is that we are trying to get back to the grassroots. Now we have a new government that is keen on sports. We always want to do well and we prayed to have a governor who loves sports and luckily, we got one.

How do you compare your time as a footballer and the current way of playing football?

Football is a universal sport. It’s different from when we used to play. There is social media and technology. I won’t say it got worse. I would say at the moment, it’s more interesting but dedication to the sport might be different from what we have when we played. We are enjoying football now and I think it is getting to the next level and we have to respect that it’s more of a job now and not a hobby. People have to understand that football is a universal because social media is involved and it’s better than where it was before.

As you said technology in football, we now have Video Assistant Referee, do you think it has helped football or killing the vibes?

If you get it right it’s good. The only reason it came is so that we can get all the decision right and that’s why people are questioning the VAR. When you talk about the fairness of the game, VAR is very good. Nowadays it’s hard to see someone have a lucky offside. As long as we get it right, there is no problem. At the moment, we are still struggling to get it 100 percent right.

Delta State doesn’t have a team in the elite division despite having so many clubs, why?

It’s not a good thing. There are so much talents we should be in the premier league but as you know we are trying to build ourselves again in sports and we will get there. I think it’s going to come. We need to go back to grassroots football. It’s not about winning, it’s about development in Delta State.

You have won both the National Sports Festival and the Youth Games back-to-back, is that the future?

Sometimes winning the festival is not what we need. Right now, we need the grassroots development and that is the government should be looking into. We won the last eight years festival but it didn’t really reflect on the grassroots. Until we do that, winning festivals is not important. We need to get back to the grassroots sports. We need to go back to schools and local fields and get these kids to enjoy sports again and benefit from it. Winning eight years is not an achievement for us we need to go back to the grassroots.