Nigeria Has Lost Great Politician, Says Ajadi

A leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) in the south-west, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has commiserated with the Yoruba people and the entire Nigerians over the death of leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, saying with his death, the country has lost a true nationalist and great politician.

In a statement issued by Ajadi yesterday, he said he met Chief Adebanjo in 2022 when he was consulting over his presidential ambition and found him to be a fairless lawyer, nationalist, uncompromising democrat and a great politician.

